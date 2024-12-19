MOMBASA, KENYA – Uganda’s parliamentary women’s volleyball team secured the silver medal at the 14th East African Inter-Parliamentary Games, held in Mombasa, Kenya.

The team, led by Captain Helen Nakimuli, a member of parliament from Kalangala District, demonstrated exceptional skill and teamwork throughout the competition.

“We are thrilled with our performance, and I’m proud of my teammates for their dedication and hard work,” Nakimuli said in an interview.

Uganda’s team faced stiff competition from Kenya in the opening game, losing 3-0. However, they bounced back, showcasing their resilience and determination.

Nakimuli, 39, who also participated in the women’s basketball team, emphasized the importance of teamwork and integration. “Participating in these games helps us deepen our integration through networking and improves our competitive skills.”

Uganda’s parliamentary teams performed exceptionally well in various disciplines, winning gold medals in basketball, football, athletics, and netball. The women’s volleyball team’s silver medal added to the country’s impressive haul.

The East African Inter-Parliamentary Games aim to promote regional integration, friendship, and cooperation among member states. This year’s edition featured teams from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi, and Rwanda.