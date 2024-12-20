Police in Rubanda District have launched a search for 14 inmates who escaped from the Rubanda Central Police Station cells.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi Sub-Region Police spokesperson , confirmed the incident on Thursday, stating that the suspects broke out on Sunday night by exploiting a crack in the station’s wall, which they used to remove bricks and facilitate their escape.

Maate attributed the escape to poor infrastructure in newly created districts such as Rubanda and Rukiga, which were carved out of Kabale District. He explained that the lack of sufficient facilities, including secure cells, has been a challenge in these areas.

However, Maate assured the public that police are doing everything possible to re-arrest the fugitives.

Maate said that so far, two of the escapees have been re-arrested, and efforts are ongoing to ensure all are brought back to face the law.

He further noted that delays in processing some of the suspects were caused by the absence of dedicated offices for the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) in both Rubanda and Rukiga districts.