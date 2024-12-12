Mombasa, Kenya – December 8, 2024 – Uganda’s Parliamentary Women’s Volleyball team secured a resounding 3-0 victory against Kenya in their opening match of the 14th East African Inter-Parliamentary Games held on Sunday at the Aga Khan Academy.

The match, which took place from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM, showcased a strong performance from the Uganda team, led by captain Helen Nakimuli. The win aligns with the aspirations shared by Kenyan President William Ruto during the opening remarks of the games, emphasizing the competition’s purpose of fostering regional integration.

Helen Nakimuli, a member of Parliament for Kalangala District and a seasoned player, reflected on her journey leading up to this competition. After experiencing a significant injury during last year’s edition in Kigali, Rwanda, which required surgery and extensive recovery, Nakimuli expressed her determination to lead her team to success despite the challenges she faced.

“With my injury, I may not be as fast as I was before, but I will lead my team to the top. Participating as a team enhances our competitive skills and strengthens our network,” Nakimuli said.

In addition to Nakimuli, the Uganda roster includes other notable players such as Joyce Bagala (Mityana District), Ethel Betty Naluyima (Wakiso District), Jennipeher Ayoo (Kalaki District), Agnes Kunihira (representing workers), Baroda Kayaga (Kamuli District), Sarah Najjuma (Nakaseke District), and Christine Ayebare. Together, they are focused on defending their title.

The success of the women’s volleyball team came alongside notable performances in other competitions. In men’s volleyball, Uganda faced a tough loss, going down 1-3 to Kenya. However, the Ugandan basketball teams excelled, with the women’s team defeating Kenya 66-13, and the men’s team winning against Burundi 56-34. The netball women scored a commanding 61-9 victory against Burundi, while the men’s football team triumphed over Kenya with a score of 3-0.

As Uganda aims to maintain its status as a regional powerhouse in women’s volleyball, Nakimuli’s leadership and the team’s cohesion will be crucial in their quest to reclaim the championship title.