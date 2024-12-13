The Kiira Region Police, under the leadership of Regional Police Commander SSP Charles Nsaba, has bolstered security measures to ensure a safe and secure festive season.

Like they say, “…the proactive officer is the one who anticipates and prevents crime, rather than just reacting to it…”, the Kiira region police bosses are taking proactive steps to prevent crime and maintain law and order ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

This was revealed by SSP Nsaba during a meeting held at the Civil Service College on Wednesday with senior supervisors/managers, Divisional Police Commanders, and Officers in Charge of stations, on the importance of efficient and effective policing.

He stressed the need for alertness and vigilance, saying police officers are expected to be highly alert and vigilant, particularly in crime-prone areas.

Some of the crime-dark spots include Wanyama road, Budhumbuli in Bugembe Town Council, Wanyange, and Wairaka in Kakira Town Council.

Others are Mafubira, Kamuli road zone, Namulesa, and Mpumudde in Jinja City.

The RPC also urged the police to prioritize customer care service, ensuring that the public receives timely and effective assistance.

The police officers have now been tasked to conduct daily joint patrols to deter crime and maintain visibility as well as conducting daily joint intelligence-led operations in crime-prone areas to disrupt and prevent criminal activity.

To curb highway robberies and accidents,the cops agreed that integrated highway patrol vehicles will constantly monitor the Trans Africa highway, including the ever-busy Jinja-Iganga-Busia Highway, considered as a critical route that requires enhanced security measures.

The police will also take a tough stance on sugar cane trucks with mechanical defects, towing them to nearby police stations instead of allowing them to park by the roadside.

As can be recalled, the region has witnessed a surge in fatal accidents involving sugarcane trucks, which have become a menace on the roads.

These accidents are often caused by trucks operating at night without headlamps or being parked due to mechanical defects without proper warning signs.

The drivers of these trucks, including industrial tractors, have been accused of failing to erect security alerts to warn motorists of the stationary vehicles.

As a result, unsuspecting drivers have rammed into these trucks, resulting in devastating consequences.

“…the negligence of these truck drivers is unacceptable and poses a big threat to the safety of other road users,” Nsaba said, issuing strict guidelines to the truck drivers who are accused of contributing to more than 80% of road accidents in the region.

In the spirit of joint operations, Charles Nsaba announced that the Uganda Police Force will be reinforced by UPDF soldiers led by the Busoga Cantonment Commander Brig Gen Emmanuel Kanyesigye to ensure public safety and security before, during and after the festive season.

The police chief has called for vigilance among officers deployed to guard government installations, such as the Nile Bridge, a strategic and sensitive location that requires enhanced security.

Saying a safe and secure community is not just the responsibility of law enforcement but a collective responsibility, Nsaba also appealed to the public to cooperate with the police, sharing timely information about suspicious activities and individuals.

The regional CID chief, D/SSP Monday Johnson Agaba, warned detectives against meddling in civil cases to obtain bribes.

Agaba reiterated that police bonds are free and should remain so contrary to public concerns about errant officers soliciting money from desperate suspects.

Relatedly during the meeting, members tackled the sensitive issue of commercial sex, commonly referred to as “sex tourism” in Jinja, a city renowned for its tourism attractions and strategic location along the River Nile.

Some members expressed concerns about the proliferation of brothels and joints in the city, which they believe are masquerading as bars and restaurants.

These now very popular establishments, they argued, provide platforms for women to display their bodies, effectively advertising themselves to potential clients.

The meeting highlighted the alarming trend of even married men and foreign tourists frequenting these establishments, often resulting in illicit sex trade.

This phenomenon, members noted, is not only illegal but also undermines the societal moral fabric of the region and country.

Unfortunately, religious leaders in the region always sit and wait only to condemn the Nyege-Nyege International Festival, which takes place once a year and only for three days.

According to intelligence, a fleet of high-end vehicles, including Toyota, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMWs, and Range Rovers, among others, has been spotted parked in areas notorious for illicit sex trade in Jinja.

This observation has raised eyebrows, sparking concerns about the involvement of wealthy individuals and potentially even high-ranking officials in the city’s sex tourism industry.

Watchers say the presence of these luxury vehicles in areas known for commercial sex has led to speculation about the identity of their owners and the nature of their activities in these areas.

While some have suggested that these vehicles may belong to tourists or business executives, others believe that they may be linked to more sinister activities.

The Regional Police Commander SSP Charles Nsaba and his team are now under pressure to address this issue, which has sparked widespread concern among local leaders, residents, and stakeholders.

Commentators say that as the security team and local authorities contemplate measures to address the issue of sex tourism in Jinja, they are walking a tightrope.

Any steps taken must be carefully calibrated to avoid being misconstrued as an attack on legitimate businesses or a deterrent to tourism, which is a vital foreign exchange earner for Uganda.

The police and local leaders are acutely aware that Jinja’s tourism industry is an important contributor to the local economy, attracting visitors from around the world with its stunning natural beauty, adventure sports, and cultural attractions.

However, they are also cognizant of the need to address the issue of sex tourism, which is not only illegal but also undermines the moral fabric of the community and perpetuates exploitation.

To strike a balance, the authorities are considering a range of measures, including targeted enforcement.

The police will focus on establishments and individuals involved in illicit sex trade rather than targeting legitimate businesses.

The Regional Police publicist James Mubi says the authorities will launch public awareness campaigns to educate tourists and locals about the laws and regulations surrounding sex tourism.

“…the police and local authorities will work closely with tourism stakeholders, including hotel owners, tour operators, and travel agents, to promote responsible tourism practices instead of thigh vending…”, Mubi said.

The authorities led by the RCC Richard Gulume Balyainho are also expected to explore ways to support alternative livelihoods for individuals involved in sex tourism, such as absorbing them into Emyooga and PDM, or vocational training and entrepreneurship programs.

As the meeting drew to a close, members resolved to take concrete steps to address the issue, including increased surveillance by the police to monitor and track down establishments involved in the illicit sex trade.