Kampala, Uganda, December 2024 – dfcu Bank sponsored and participated in the highly anticipated PSFU NextGen Conference, a transformative platform aimed at equipping young Ugandan entrepreneurs with the tools, insights, and networks they need to thrive in the dynamic world of business. Held under the auspices of the Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU), this groundbreaking event reaffirmed dfcu Bank’s unwavering commitment to nurturing entrepreneurial talent and driving economic transformation across Uganda.

PSFU Board Chairman, Humphrey Nzeyi while making his opening remarks said, “When we, as PSFU looked at Uganda’s entrepreneurial landscape that is buzzing with young entrepreneurs, we decided to hold a one-day mentorship program where the youth could be empowered with knowledge from experienced entrepreneurs to help them build sustainable businesses. PSFU NextGen is about ensuring that future generations are equipped to transform Uganda’s economy.”

Through its various sessions, including panels on starting and growing businesses, women in business, evolving investment dynamics and a keynote speech by the globally renowned entrepreneur Vusi Thembekwayo, the conference provided young entrepreneurs with actionable strategies and invaluable guidance on business. Participants engaged with seasoned business leaders, tackling key challenges such as accessing capital, scaling business, fostering innovation, and building sustainable enterprises.

dfcu Bank’s collaboration with the PSFU NextGen platform is rooted in its 60-year legacy of driving Uganda’s economic growth and empowerment. The Bank’s sponsorship underscores its commitment to supporting Ugandans through tailored financial solutions. Over the past few years, programmes like the Bank’s Investment Club and SACCO initiative have empowered over 33,000 groups with financial literacy as well as product innovation, to support their goals to grow their savings and investments. Also, through the Business Accelerator Program, dfcu has fast-tracked the growth and scalability of young agribusinesses, supporting them to become investment-ready.

Speaking at the event, dfcu CEO Charles Mudiwa emphasized the need for youth to take charge of Uganda’s abundant opportunities. “Having strategic intent is critical for success,” he noted. “Uganda is rich with opportunities for entrepreneurship, and we encourage the youth to leverage these opportunities to create thriving businesses instead of solely relying on job searches.”

dfcu Bank strongly believes that empowering youth with the right tools and opportunities is critical to achieving Uganda’s long-term development goals. As part of its commitment, the Bank continues to invest in initiatives and partnerships that inspire innovation, sharpen business acumen, and create an enabling environment for the next generation of Ugandan entrepreneurs.