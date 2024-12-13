The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) marked a significant milestone on December 12, 2024, celebrating its Golden Jubilee at Old Kampala Secondary School. The colourful event, was attended by Govt officials, Religious leaders, Dignitaries and hundred of thousands of Muslim faithful, highlighted the achievements of the Muslim community in Uganda over the past 52 years, focusing on unity, development, and gratitude.

In his keynote address, His Eminence Dr Sheikh Shaban Ramadan Mubaje the Mufti of Uganda, emphasized the importance of being grateful to Allah’s blessings, noting that denying them is a form of disbelief. He reflected on the history of Islam in Uganda, tracing its origins to the 1880s but highlighting that it was not until the 1970s that Muslims began to unite under one umbrella, especially with the intervention of President Idi Amin. He acknowledged Amin’s contribution of land for the construction of the Old Kampala mosque, a foundation for the community’s religious unity.

Mufti Mubaje also recognized the efforts of President Museveni in furthering the cause of the Muslim community in Uganda. He recalled how, during his tenure as Mufti, President Museveni facilitated a letter to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, which led to Libyan assistance in constructing the mosque.

“The structure we see today is the result of efforts by three people the late President Idi Amin, late President Muamar Gaddafi and President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni,” Mufti Mubaje said, expressing gratitude to President Museveni for his continued support. He also praised the President for funding the UMSC constitutional amendment processes and for creating opportunities for Muslims to have a voice at the national level.

The Mufti declared that Muslims in Uganda are largely united behind UMSC, with only a few mosques remaining outside the fold. He emphasized that, under Museveni’s leadership, the Muslim community has been able to grow and develop, stating, “We don’t beg for salaries; we are self-sufficient.”

Rukia Nakadama, the Third Deputy Prime Minister, also praised UMSC’s contributions and extended her congratulations to the community for this important milestone. She thanked the government, particularly President Museveni, for their unwavering support and for spearheading efforts to unite Muslims in Uganda.

Dr. Zakir Naik, a renowned Islamic scholar, delivered a thought-provoking lecture on the prophecy of Prophet Muhammad in the Bible. He urged the audience to understand any religion by reading its scriptures, rather than judging its followers. His speech was a reminder of the shared spiritual heritage and commonalities across faiths.

The Deputy Secretary-General of the World Muslim League, Dr. Abdul Azizi bin Abdallah, also delivered a message of solidarity, expressing gratitude to the Ugandan Govt for its support of UMSC and for fostering stability in the region. He commended UMSC for its role in promoting peace and unity within Uganda and beyond.

In a message read on his behalf, Vice President Jessica Alupo conveyed President Museveni’s congratulations, noting that the NRM Govt has been a strong advocate for religious freedom. Museveni lauded UMSC for its collaboration with the Govt in extending social services to the Muslim community and encouraged Muslims to embrace the wealth creation campaign aimed at eliminating poverty at the household level. “We are defenders of religious freedom,” the President’s speech stated, stressing that division based on religion, race, or gender is ungodly and counterproductive.

As the celebration concluded, the unified message from all speakers was clear: the UMSC’s Golden Jubilee is not only a time to reflect on the past but also an opportunity to look forward to further unity, development, and progress for Muslims in Uganda. The community’s collective efforts and the continued support of the Govt were hailed as key factors in the achievements celebrated that day.