Many combat sports have a concept called the lineal championship. 2 examples of those disciplines are boxing and MMA.

Lineal championship can be thought of as a golden thread that weaves through the history of the sport, connecting champions across generations. This isn't about having a shiny belt or being recognized by one organization or another. Instead, it's about the essence of competition: beating the best to become the best.

Passing down the title

Imagine a title from those 2 disciplines that isn't just handed out by some committee or won in a tournament designed by promoters. The lineal championship is all about the simple, yet powerful idea of "the man who beat the man". It's a title that gets passed down from champion to champion, creating a direct lineage back to the very 1st fighter who was recognized as the top dog in their weight class.

The concept is as straightforward as it gets in the complicated world of combat sports. There are 2 things that certainly are not necessary: interim titles, and vacating the belt because of politics or promotional disputes. If you beat the lineal champion, you take their place in the lineage. It's a pure reflection of the sport's competitive spirit.

Keeping track of the lineage

Keeping track of this lineage can be difficult. This is true for the 2 aforementioned disciplines and any other combat sport too.

A lineal title can become vacant for 3 reasons:

the champion retires;

he moves up or down across weight classes;

or he is stripped of the title due to other reasons.

If any of those 3 things happens, the title remains in limbo until a new champion emerges who is universally recognized as the best in that class, effectively restarting the lineage.

Despite these challenges, the lineal championship holds a revered place in combat sports. It’s like holding a piece of history. Fighters who manage to capture this title aren’t just champions; they’re a direct link to the past, to the greats who came before them. It’s a reminder of the days when the best really did fight the best, and the true champion was undisputed.

