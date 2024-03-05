President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has received credentials from five Ambassadors, newly accredited to Uganda.

The Ambassadors presented their credentials today at a function held at State House, Entebbe.

The Ambassadors include, H.E Fatima Yesenia Fernandes, Ambassador of Venezuela to Uganda, H.E Mauro Massoni, Ambassador of Italy to Uganda, H.E. Maj. Gen. Paul Kisesa Simuli, Ambassador of Tanzania to Uganda, H.E Brig. Gen. Jules Ndihokubwayo, Ambassador of Burundi to Uganda and H.E Nicol Adamcova, Ambassador of Czech Republic to Uganda.

During the function, President Museveni welcomed the Ambassadors to Uganda and promised to work with them to strengthen cooperation between their respective countries and Uganda.