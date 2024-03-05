In a significant move towards transparency and accountability, the Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda has launched the Mid-Term Review of the Manifesto for 2021-2026.

Alongside this pivotal assessment, the Minister also unveiled an innovative Online Manifesto Reporting System aimed at enhancing the monitoring and evaluation of manifesto commitments and performance across all sectors.

During the launch held at the Office of the President Conference Hall in Kampala on Tuesday, Hon. Babalanda asserted that the review aims to carefully examine the successes and difficulties that have been experienced midway through the implementation phase of two years so far.

Focused on keeping the ruling party’s pledges to the people, the Minister underlined how crucial this assessment is to directing future plans and guaranteeing efficient government performance.

The review process entails a detailed examination of a number of areas, such as infrastructure, economic development, peace and security, and healthcare and education.

“This is an important time for the administration to show its commitment to transparent and accountable governance by taking stock of its performance, identifying areas for improvement, and formulating a plan for the rest of the term,”she said.

Minister Babalanda also emphasized that the Office of the President has been closely observing the fulfillment of promises through the Manifesto Implementation Unit, noting that the government successfully fulfilled more than 20 percent of these commitments by the conclusion of the second year. She then went on to list some of the major successes during this time.

Among the key achievements she mentioned include; General existence of state of peace, extending from border to border.

“Notably, in the fiscal year 2022/23, the economy surged by 5.5 per cent, marking a significant improvement from the 4.6 per cent and 3.5 per cent growth rates recorded in the preceding years. This surge has led to a commendable increase of 3.03 per cent in formal employment, reflecting a rise from 1,380,972 employees in 2020/21 to 1,422,857 employees in 2021/22,” the Minister said.

“In line with the presidential initiative on Skilling the Youth in Uganda, 12 out of 19 industrial hubs have been successfully established. These hubs are situated across various regions including Mubende, Kyenjojo, Mbarara, Mbale, Kween, Napak, Kayunga, Masindi, Gulu, Zombo, Kasese, and Lira, have graduated a total of 2,650 learners, equipping the youth with invaluable skills for the future.”

She noted that progress has been made under the Parish Development Model, with all 10,506 planned parishes receiving over 100 million Ugandan Shillings in support. Additionally, the Emyooga programme has seen the disbursement of over Ushs. 390 billion, mobilizing 205,710 parish-based associations under 6,748 Emyooga SACCOs.

“Noteworthy achievements in infrastructure include the completion of construction for 102 new secondary schools, representing a 3.3% increase, alongside the construction of 612 staff houses for teachers. The government has also prioritized healthcare infrastructure, evident in the increase of public HC IIIs from 1,165 in 2018/19 to 1,536 in 2022/23, serving 340 sub-counties,”Hon. Babalanda asserted.

“Access to clean and safe water has seen a significant improvement, with 70 percent of the current population, approximately 33,180,420 people, having access to such services. This includes 70,512 villages, of which 49,102 villages (representing 70 per cent) now have access to at least one safe water source.”

The Minister also noted that the Judicial reforms have led to notable advancements, with the introduction of technology-backed solutions resulting in a 2.8 per cent increase in the average case filing rate and Courts have also recorded an overall decrease in case backlog from 32 percent to 26 percent.

“Substantial financial support has been extended to youth enterprises and women groups, with Ushs1.918 billion disbursed to 6,063 youth enterprises under the Youth Venture Capital Fund, providing employment to an estimated 12,126 youth. Additionally, Ushs25.15 billion has been disbursed to 3,544 women groups, benefiting 30,142 beneficiaries under the Women Enterprise Fund,” she said.

To ensure land security, Hon. Babalanda revealed that the government has issued 75,000 Certificates of Customary Ownership (CCOs), safeguarding the rights of individuals across the nation.

“We have more work to do to fulfill our manifesto promises, but I’m sure the upcoming evaluation will highlight areas that still require improvement and reveal an even more impressive record in fulfilling our obligations. I implore all interested parties to give this exercise the careful consideration it needs, both technical and political. Let’s make sure that, as a group, our actions reflect our desire for a brighter future for everybody.”

Online Manifesto Reporting Tool

According to Minister Babalanda, the Online Manifesto Reporting System is going to be a cutting-edge tool designed to facilitate the precise and prompt collection of information pertaining to the Manifesto Commitments.

“It fills me with immense pride to inaugurate this transformative Manifesto Reporting tool, which will play a crucial role in ensuring transparency and accountability in our governance.”

She added, “With its implementation, we are poised to streamline the monitoring and evaluation process, ultimately empowering us to better serve the needs of our citizens.”

The Director of the Manifesto Implementation Unit, Mr. Willis Bashaasha, commended the creative online reporting system and noted how it may help Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to easily update their performance on a regular basis in accordance with their manifesto pledges.

“We are streamlining the reporting process with this online tool,” he said.

“At our level, we have given our officers foundational training to make sure they comprehend and value its usefulness. The technology is now completely functional and ready for usage.”

Meanwhile, the Manifesto 2021-2026 is based on the theme: “Securing your Future” that is to be delivered through commitments that are structured in five thematic areas of; Creating Jobs and Wealth for all, Delivering Education Health and Water, Ensuring Justice and Equity, Protecting Life and Property, Achieving economic and political integration.

The implementation of the Manifesto has been anchored on the National Development Plan III 2020/21-2024/25 and the Manifesto commitments have been aligned to the Programme Implementation Action Plans of the 20 NDP III Programmes. According to the scorecard by the online system so far the progress is good where over 26 presidential directive 16 have been archived, 6 have commenced and 1 not implemented.