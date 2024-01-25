PayPal, the world’s most popular electronic payment method, is experiencing a significant surge in popularity within New Zealand’s online gambling market. This growth signifies a major shift in player preferences and engagement with online platforms, with top casinos worldwide striving to be part of the esteemed list of “PayPal casinos.” Security, speed, and reliability are key advantages of using PayPal in online casinos, and these features have contributed to its ascent as the preferred payment method in this sphere. Innovate Change, recognized as a leading authority in digital gaming analysis, has been instrumental in charting this trend. The platform offers in-depth reviews and expert insights, becoming a guiding beacon for players drawn to the convenience and security of PayPal. Innovate Change not only identifies casinos offering PayPal but also evaluates their game offerings, promotions, and other quality criteria to provide the best experiences. Their comprehensive guide and review are tailored for players from New Zealand, ensuring that they have access to secure and enjoyable online gaming experiences. This thorough approach lays a solid foundation for players seeking the best PayPal casinos, as Innovate Change continues to adapt and respond to the evolving needs of New Zealand’s online gaming community.

Why New Zealander players choose Innovate Change

Innovate Change Online Casino Real Money is renowned as a premier gaming authority in New Zealand, earning its status as a trusted resource among gamblers. Specializing in detailed reviews and insightful analyses, the platform provides an invaluable guide to the complex world of online gambling. With a focus on various gaming platforms and payment options, particularly the increasingly preferred PayPal casinos, Innovate Change arms its users with comprehensive, up-to-date information essential for informed decision-making. The platform’s commitment to accuracy, impartiality, and depth in its casino and game evaluations has solidified its reputation as a reliable source for both novice and experienced gamblers. Innovate Change’s user-centric approach and dedication to adapting to the evolving needs of New Zealand’s online gaming community have made it a cornerstone of trust and quality in the digital gambling market.

How Innovate Change chooses casinos with PayPal?

If there is something that characterizes PayPal is that it is a massive payment method, that is why it has a wide presence both in casinos and other platforms. This is probably because when you choose PayPal you are selecting a secure and convenient payment method for casinos and online gambling houses. To make sure you choose the right one, here are some advice from experts of the Innovate Change website how to choose casinos with PayPal:

Search and verify: Start looking for casinos that accept PayPal as a payment method. Select and categorize the most convenient for you as long as they meet the necessary requirements of working with licenses and being platforms with a good casino reputation. Check the availability of PayPal: Once you have a list with some potential casinos, verify that they work with PayPal. To do this you should look for the PayPal logo on the website or go directly to the deposit and withdrawal payment methods. Read reviews and ratings: Remember that if you want a casino that accepts PayPal you cannot limit yourself exclusively to that. That is, you should also read reviews and ratings from other players to learn about games, providers, reliability and customer service, among others. Check if there are any specific opinions about the site and PayPal as a payment method. Licenses and Regulations: Ensure that the chosen casino adheres to the required security standards. For New Zealand, it’s crucial to select a casino with a license issued by a reputable regulatory body such as the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) or the United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC), which are commonly recognized in the country. Terms and Conditions: Check all the legal aspects that the casino in question has, especially in the payment section. It is important that you check that when using PayPal there are no additional or hidden fees in deposits or withdrawals. Bonuses and promotions: Be aware of the bonuses of the casino of your choice in New Zealand. Check specifically if there are any additional rewards for using the PayPal platform. Customer service: Take the time to study the player communication channels of your chosen gambling platform. This is of vital importance, especially if you have problems when using PayPal as a payment method.

To select the PayPal online casinos that best suit what you are looking for, you only have to follow the steps previously mentioned.

Top PayPal Casinos in New Zealand: Curated by Innovate Change

Innovate Change takes pride in presenting a meticulously curated list of the best PayPal casinos available to players in New Zealand. Our selection process involves a comprehensive analysis of various factors such as game variety, user experience, bonus offerings, and, most importantly, the reliability and convenience of PayPal as a payment method. We understand the importance of combining secure transactions with high-quality gaming experiences, and our recommendations reflect this understanding.

RiverBelle Casino – Offers a charming riverboat-themed gaming environment with a wide range of classic and modern games Gaming Club Casino – One of the oldest online casinos, known for its trustworthy reputation and diverse gaming options Royal Vegas Casino – Provides an elegant gaming experience with a large selection of slots and live dealer games Tropez Casino – Known for its luxurious theme and a generous selection of progressive jackpot games Wild Fortune Casino – Features a wild-west theme with an extensive collection of slots and live dealer games Bethard Casino – Offers a competitive gaming environment with sports betting and a variety of casino games Rolling Slots Casino – A rock-and-roll themed casino offering a unique experience with a vast selection of games Slots Magic Casino – Specializes in slot games with a magical theme and offers various promotions and bonuses Casino777 – Provides a sleek, modern gaming experience with a wide range of slots and table games Oh My Spins Casino – Known for its playful and engaging interface, offering a wide range of gaming options including live betting

Following this introduction, we will delve into detailed reviews of each selected PayPal casino. These reviews are crafted to provide you with an in-depth understanding of what each casino offers, highlighting their strengths and unique features. From exclusive game titles and generous bonuses to superior customer service and robust security measures, our reviews cover all aspects that contribute to a fulfilling online gaming experience.

RiverBelle Casino – Charming riverboat gaming with a wide game range

Key Highlights 🚢

🌊 Nautical Themed Gaming: Dive into a unique riverboat gaming experience.

🎰 Robust Game Selection: A diverse array of games from top-tier developers.

🔒 Secure Gaming Environment: Adheres to strict security protocols.

🌍 Accessible Worldwide: Supports multiple languages and currencies.

💰 PayPal Friendly: Offers PayPal among its range of banking options.

Casino Bonuses 🏆

Sign-Up Bonus: Receive up to $800 over the first three deposits. First Deposit: 100% match up to $200. Second Deposit: 100% match up to $300. Third Deposit: 100% match up to $300.

Receive up to $800 over the first three deposits. Regular Promotions: Exciting offers including free spins and reload bonuses.

Exciting offers including free spins and reload bonuses. Loyalty Club: Earn points for every wager, redeemable for casino credits.

Gaming Portfolio 🎲

Game Title Category RTP (%) Unique Features Thunderstruck II Slot 96.65 Multiple bonus rounds Classic Blackjack Table Game 99.91 High odds for strategic play Mega Moolah Progressive Slot 88.12 Life-changing jackpots French Roulette Table Game 98.65 Player-friendly rules

Banking 🏦

Method Type Deposit Withdrawal Processing Time Fees PayPal E-Wallet Instant 24-48 hours Instant None Visa Credit Card Instant 2-5 days Instant None MasterCard Credit Card Instant Not available – – Bank Transfer Bank 3-5 days 3-7 days Varies May Apply

Summary 📌

RiverBelle Casino, with its unique riverboat theme, offers an immersive gaming journey. Its extensive library of games, including high-RTP slots and strategic table games, caters to a wide array of preferences. The inclusion of PayPal as a banking option adds a layer of convenience and security, appealing to a global audience.

The casino shines with its generous welcome package, regular promotions, and a rewarding loyalty club, ensuring players feel valued. While the gaming experience is enriched by the variety of options and themes, adding more live dealer games could enhance the platform’s appeal.

In summary, RiverBelle Casino delivers a secure, diverse, and entertaining gaming experience, making it an excellent choice for players seeking a unique online casino experience in New Zealand.

Gaming Club Casino – Established, trusted with diverse games

Key Highlights 🎉

🎮 Classic Gaming Vibes: Dive into a rich gaming heritage with a modern twist.

🕹️ Impressive Game Array: Enjoy a plethora of games from renowned developers.

🔐 Fortified Security Measures: Your safety is a top priority with state-of-the-art encryption.

🌎 Global Reach, Local Feel: Play in various languages and currencies.

💳 PayPal Supported: Experience seamless transactions with PayPal banking.

Casino Bonuses 🎁

Welcome Offer: Up to $350 split over the first two deposits. First Deposit: 100% match bonus up to $200. Second Deposit: 150% match bonus up to $150.

Up to $350 split over the first two deposits. Daily, Weekly, and Monthly Promotions: Stay engaged with regularly updated offers.

Stay engaged with regularly updated offers. Loyalty Rewards: Accumulate points for each bet and redeem for exciting prizes.

Gaming Portfolio 🎲

Game Title Category RTP (%) Highlights Immortal Romance Slot 96.86 Enthralling vampire-themed adventure European Blackjack Table Game 99.60 Ideal for strategy lovers Wheel of Wishes Progressive Slot 93.34 Offers life-altering jackpots Live Dealer Baccarat Live Casino 98.94 Real-time interactive play

Banking 🏦

Payment Method Type Deposit Withdrawal Processing Time Fees PayPal E-Wallet Instant 24-48 hours Instant None Visa Credit/Debit Card Instant 2-6 days Instant None MasterCard Credit/Debit Card Instant Not available – – Neteller E-Wallet Instant 24-48 hours Instant None

Summary 📝

Gaming Club Casino, established in the early days of online casinos, combines a rich history with modern gaming needs. It stands out with its extensive selection of games that cater to all types of players, from slot enthusiasts to live casino aficionados. The inclusion of PayPal in its banking options emphasizes its commitment to convenient and secure transactions.

The casino’s robust bonus structure, including a generous welcome offer and an engaging loyalty program, ensures players are always rewarded for their patronage. With its broad range of high-RTP games, Gaming Club Casino not only entertains but also offers fair chances to win.

While the casino excels in many areas, expanding its mobile game library could further enhance its appeal to players on the go.

In conclusion, Gaming Club Casino offers a well-rounded and secure gaming experience, ideal for players in New Zealand seeking both classic and contemporary casino thrills. The blend of tradition and innovation, coupled with reliable banking options like PayPal, makes Gaming Club a standout choice in the online casino landscape.

Royal Vegas Casino – Elegant with a large pokie and live games selection

Key Highlights 🌟

👑 Majestic Gaming Experience: Immerse yourself in a royal-themed gaming environment.

🎮 Vast Selection of Games: A multitude of choices from industry giants.

🔒 Supreme Security: State-of-the-art SSL encryption for your peace of mind.

🌍 Worldwide Appeal with a Local Touch: Accessible in numerous languages and currencies.

💳 PayPal Enabled: Benefit from secure and swift PayPal transactions.

Casino Bonuses 🎉

Welcome Bonus: Receive up to $1200 over the initial four deposits. First Deposit: 100% match up to $300. Subsequent Deposits: Three additional deposit bonuses, each offering a 100% match up to $300.

Receive up to $1200 over the initial four deposits. Frequent Promotions: Regularly updated offers, including free spins and deposit bonuses.

Regularly updated offers, including free spins and deposit bonuses. Loyalty Program: Earn reward points for every cash wager and ascend the VIP tiers for exclusive perks.

Gaming Library 🎲

Game Title Category RTP (%) Unique Features Mega Moolah Progressive Slot 88.12 Notable for massive jackpots Classic Blackjack Gold Table Game 99.91 High RTP, favored by strategists Thunderstruck II Slot 96.65 Rich Norse mythology theme Live Roulette Live Casino 97.30 Immersive live dealer experience

Banking 🏦

Payment Method Type Deposit Withdrawal Processing Time Fees PayPal E-Wallet Instant 24-48 hours Instant None Visa Credit/Debit Card Instant 2-5 days Instant None Skrill E-Wallet Instant 24-48 hours Instant None Bank Transfer Bank 3-5 days 3-7 days Varies May Apply

Summary ✅

Royal Vegas Casino brings a touch of nobility to the online casino world. Established in 2000, it has cultivated a reputation for providing a high-quality gaming experience. Its extensive library of games, sourced from leading software providers, ensures that players have access to a diverse range of gaming options.

The casino’s commitment to player satisfaction is evident through its substantial welcome bonus and a comprehensive loyalty program, enhancing both the excitement and value of gameplay. The inclusion of PayPal as a payment method underscores its focus on user convenience and security, making transactions both easy and safe.

Despite its many strengths, Royal Vegas could further improve by expanding its mobile gaming offerings, to cater to the growing number of players who prefer gaming on the go.

In summary, Royal Vegas Casino offers a regal and engaging gaming experience, with a vast selection of games and a strong emphasis on player security and convenience. Its ability to balance traditional casino charm with modern gaming needs makes it a top choice for New Zealand players seeking a trustworthy and enjoyable online casino environment.

Step-by-step guide by Innovate Change how to register a PayPal account and start playing

Before you can use this payment option to gamble online, you first need to open an account. You can do this by going to the PayPal website or by downloading the app available for both iOS and Android.

Select the sign up or “create account” button, you will be entering your full name, email and a password. Confirm your email address. You must verify you are the owner of your email address before you can send or receive money. Go to settings and click “confirm this email” to receive an email with a confirmation link. That’s it, once you have confirmed your email, you will be able to receive money. However, you will also need to add some money to your account before you can make a deposit at an online casino. This means that you must link a bank account or one of your credit cards to your PayPal account.

Before making any deposit, you must first log in, either the application and verify that you have funds, either in your account balance or simply by having at least one debit/credit card enabled to make withdrawals from your PayPal account. This process also serves to verify your identity, which unlocks the transaction limits that are set once someone creates an unverified account.

Once you have logged into your PayPal account, click on the wallet and then select that you would like to link a bank account or credit card. You will be prompted for important information, such as your account number and bank routing number or credit card number, then just click continue.

Debit and credit cards are linked instantly, but PayPal is required to confirm your bank account. Alternatively, you can also link your bank account instantly by logging into that account directly from PayPal. Please note that while this process may take up to two or three days, it will depend on PayPal’s speed, so it may be even faster. Once your account is verified, you will be able to use PayPal in a casino, with immediate deposits and withdrawals.

How to make a deposit in casinos that accept PayPal

If your intention is to play on gambling platforms you can’t just log in without making a deposit. So to solve this problem Innovate Change leaves you with this step by step guide to deposit at online casinos that accept PayPal:

Registration and login: Depending on whether you already have an account or not you will have to register or log in directly. If you are not registered yet you can go to the section How to register a PayPal account?

Cashier section of the casino: Go to the cashier or deposit section of one of the best online casinos that accept PayPal and select the corresponding option. Select PayPal as your payment method: To select PayPal as your payment option you must locate it among the electronic processors offered by the casino. Set the deposit amount: Specify the deposit amount in the online casino of your choice. Verify that this amount is within the casino’s parameters. Log in to your PayPal account: Once you have completed the previous steps, the casino will surely direct you in a pop-up window to your PayPal account where you must log in. Check the data and complete the operation: Before executing the transaction in any of the PayPal casinos you choose, verify that everything is in order (deposit amount and PayPal address of the casino). After that, execute the payment. Verify the deposit: Check in the “Cashier” section of your casino to see if you already have the funds available. There you should see the amount of your PayPal transfer in a few seconds.

How to withdraw in casinos that accept PayPal

Withdrawing money to your PayPal account can also be done instantly and there are no associated costs. The process is even simpler than deposits, so you only need to select the withdrawal. You can also ask for help from customer support to complete your withdrawal via PayPal.

However, you must remember that withdrawals from the casino are only made to your PayPal account. Consequently, if you want to transfer them to your bank account or credit cards, you may have to wait a day or two. In some cases, instant transfers are also available, but they include a 1% commission.

Alternatives to PayPal

PayPal stands as a leader among non-traditional payment methods globally, widely adopted by most casinos. However, if it’s not available at your preferred casino, or you’re looking for different payment options, there are several reliable alternatives:

💳 Skrill : Skrill ranks high as a preferred electronic payment method after PayPal. Its popularity stems from its ability to process transactions both quickly and securely, similar to PayPal, making it a favored choice for online casino transactions.

: Skrill ranks high as a preferred electronic payment method after PayPal. Its popularity stems from its ability to process transactions both quickly and securely, similar to PayPal, making it a favored choice for online casino transactions. 💳 Neteller : Neteller continues the trend of renowned electronic payment processors. Known for its fast and secure operation in various countries, Neteller supports multiple currencies, adding to the convenience for its users. It’s an excellent choice for those seeking flexibility and reliability in their online gaming transactions.

: Neteller continues the trend of renowned electronic payment processors. Known for its fast and secure operation in various countries, Neteller supports multiple currencies, adding to the convenience for its users. It’s an excellent choice for those seeking flexibility and reliability in their online gaming transactions. 💳 Credit and Debit Cards (Visa/MasterCard) : Credit and debit cards, particularly Visa and MasterCard, are ubiquitous payment options in online casinos. They offer a straightforward and widely accepted method for deposits and withdrawals, though they may not always offer the same level of privacy as e-wallets.

: Credit and debit cards, particularly Visa and MasterCard, are ubiquitous payment options in online casinos. They offer a straightforward and widely accepted method for deposits and withdrawals, though they may not always offer the same level of privacy as e-wallets. 💳 Bank Transfers : For those who prefer traditional methods, bank transfers remain a viable option. While not as fast as electronic wallets, they provide a high level of security and are ideal for handling larger transactions.

: For those who prefer traditional methods, bank transfers remain a viable option. While not as fast as electronic wallets, they provide a high level of security and are ideal for handling larger transactions. 💳 Paysafecard: Paysafecard is a popular prepaid card option for those looking for anonymity and control over their spending. It’s a great choice for players who wish to avoid sharing personal financial details online.

Each of these alternatives has its unique advantages, catering to different preferences and needs. Whether prioritizing speed, security, convenience, or privacy, there’s an option available to suit every player’s requirements.

Innovate Change’s experience using PayPal at online casinos in New Zealand

Innovate Change’s experience with using PayPal at online casinos in New Zealand has been notably positive. In the New Zealand market, PayPal stands out for its popularity and reliability, especially when paired with top-tier online casinos. From our analysis, the combination of PayPal with a reputable online casino results in a robust and secure gaming experience, owing to PayPal’s longstanding reputation and stringent security measures.

While PayPal offers numerous advantages, there are some limitations to consider. One of the challenges Innovate Change has observed is its availability; while widely accepted in New Zealand, it may not be as prevalent in other regions. Additionally, PayPal’s account verification process requires linking to other banking instruments, meaning it doesn’t function entirely as an independent e-wallet.

For those concerned about the legitimacy of PayPal and its association with online casinos, our findings are reassuring. PayPal is one of the safest payment methods available on the Internet and is known for its association with secure and transparent platforms. Through our extensive reviews and experiences, we can confidently affirm that PayPal’s presence in an online casino is a strong indicator of the casino’s legitimacy and commitment to player security in New Zealand’s online gaming market.

FAQs

How long does it take for a PayPal transfer to be executed?

PayPal transactions are executed instantly. However, PayPal payment casinos take a few minutes to approve the transaction.

Is it possible to receive payments in dollars from online casinos with PayPal in New Zealand?

Yes, since PayPal works with more than 20 currencies.

Which are the best casinos with PayPal?

In our list you can see that the best casinos are: RiverBelle Casino, Gaming Club Casino, Royal Vegas Casino

In addition to online casinos with PayPal, in which other sites can I use this payment method?

PayPal is a payment method valid both for purchases in physical stores and online stores, so its range of options covers almost everything you can imagine.

If my cell phone has an operating system other than iOS and Android, can I use the PayPal app?

In this case you can’t download the app, however, with any device you can use the mobile version from your browser.