A photo of National Unity Platform MP Joel Ssenyonyi dressed in the “wings of a bombardier” aeroplane has surprised netizens after creeping online unexpectedly.

In the photo that has since spurred, the Nakawa West MP is seen clad in a largely oversized navy blue striped suit that 3rd Deputy Prime Minister Alhajji General Moses Ali would fit in comfortably.

One Twitter user was dismayed by the MP’s outfit in comparison to his characteristic Italian Made designer cardigans and joked that the COSASE boss was probably dressed in an outfit made from aeroplane wings.

He would further seek special recognition from the NRM government for stably transforming the lives of Ugandans, including one for its sworn critics like Ssenyonyi.

“Honorable nga ayambade ebiwawatiro byabombardier .. we are going to add some of you to NRM’s achievements by the way!” Tweeted one social media user.

Joel Ssenyonyi, a former news Anchor at NTV wasn’t known in the circles of politics until 2019 when then Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu appointed him to speak for his pressure group- People Power. He resigned from his position at NTV and went political full-time.

With the metamorphosis of People Power to the National Unity Platform- NUP, Ssenyonyi would go on to become its official Spokesperson, a position he still holds to date.

In 2021, he was elected area MP for Nakawa West Constituency which had been curved off Nakawa Division. He was also appointed by the Bobi Wine-led Opposition Government to chair the COSASE Committee in Parliament, a position he holds to date.