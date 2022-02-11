Mr Benjamin Turyahikayo, of the legendary Kabale National Teachers College now the Uganda National Institute of Teacher Education officially retired from public service after serving the Uganda government for 38 years.

Turyahikayo was Principal for National Teachers College –NTC for 25 years having joined the Kabale based education institute in 1997 from National Teachers College Kakoba in Mbarara and previously as headteacher of Mbarara High school for a total of 13 years.

Gloria Kiconco, a tutor at the institute who represented the college community to honour Turyahikayo described the outgoing principal as a mentor who always encouraged the staff to ensure positivity and productivity.

Turyahikayo has been replaced by Dr Moses Wambi .