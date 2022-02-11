By David Magere

Locals in Acholi Sub-region have been called upon to willingly surrender any gun or firearms illegally possessed in a bid to maintain relative peace and combat insecurity tendencies.

This call was made during a sensitization meeting on Voluntary Handling of guns with the slogan: “silencing the guns” at Amuru District Local Government Council Hall in Amuru Town Council, Amuru District, organized by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and The African Union (AU) on Wednesday February 9 2022.

Martin Ssemakula, the head of the Consultancy team,expressed the need for a community based approach in handling the issues of illegal weapons.

He said they have engaged members of the society which amongst others include; religious leaders; opinion leaders; security personnel/groups amongst others to help in dealing with the issue.

Col. Chris Bagamba, an expert in handling firearms and explosives at the Ministry of Defense explained that the Ministry in collaboration with the AU have planned to have the program in four regions of Uganda and northern Uganda inclusive.

Bagamba explained that the exercise was launched on November 24 2021 and it has now taken up effect.

“This exercise was launched on November 24 2021, targeting four regions of Uganda; that is, Kasese/Rwenzoruru; Karamoja; Acholi and Central Uganda. There is no monopoly in any region possessing illegal arms, but these are chosen ones,” said Bagamba.

He however added that since they launched the program two weeks ago, they haven’t recovered any gun or received feedback.

Geoffrey Osborn Oceng, the Amuru district Resident District Commissioner (RDC), while attending the meeting said that individuals who possess guns illegally should willingly deliver them to the district security offices.

Oceng expressed that if they can do it willingly, they will do nothing punishable against them.

“I urge with my local residents to willingly bring any gun or firearms in their possession. The Government just was to take care of the firearm and nothing shall be done against,”said Oceng.

The Chairperson of Security in the district also hinted that initially they have been troubled at the Uganda border with South Sudan, because majority of the illegal guns pass through that border.

Michael Lakony, the Amuru District Chairperson while closing the exercise, explained that it was a great move by the Ministry of Defense and Internal Affairs in sensitization of the masses on weaponry-civilian relationship.

He however cautioned those who hold guns legally against the misuse of the weapons in fulfilling their evil motive such as revenge.

The exercise attracted different members of the community which includes; the security offices –that is the Police, the Army, and the Prisons; and members from the civilian community such as the clergy (Religious community) and some individuals from the public.

It is predicted that the increasing illegal possession of Guns is the leading cause of crime in Northern Uganda, where Gulu city is the epitome of such crimes.

Recently a “boda-boda” rider was murdered by gun-men in Gulu City, while several ‘bod-bodas’ have been victims of threat and robbery by men who are in illegal possession of fire arms.