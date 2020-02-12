Hair is a woman’s pride.

With any one of the various elegant hairstyles, when well pulled off, one is bound to turn heads.

However, there is that one irritating and extremely frustrating bother that women with natural hair will always face – Breakage.

Breakage is all around us. When you hold up your hair, put it down, wash, detangle and even condition it, the hair will still break, making it appear unequal.

According to NaturAll Club, breakage is described as what happens when a hair strand snaps under tension. You lose part of the strand and remain with the other part on the scalp. The broken hair is always shorter than the normal length of the hair.

Hair breakage is unavoidable and isn’t good but that doesn’t mean you should lament about the lost hair because it will grow back.

There are two main causes of hair breakage; Low elasticity and environmental stress.

With low elasticity, one’s hair isn’t stretchy or elastic so it breaks easily under tension while environmental stress is caused by anything around you.

Breakage can be minimized or controlled by improving on hair elasticity or environmental stress.

With these key tips, NaturAll Club, a natural hair products company natural believes that breakage can be controlled.

Be gentle.

It is very important to be gentle with your hair when combing and detangling. It is also advisable to avoid high manipulation by opting for low manipulation or protective hair styles like cornrows, weaves, wigs, flat twists among others.

Do not towel-dry.

Most of us do use a towel to dry up our hair both at home and the salon which is not right. The towel also greatly contributes to breakage as it pulls and tugs the hair making it harmful especially to curly hair. To avoid this, one can switch to micro fiber towel or easy enough an old cotton t-shirt (at least this is accessible).

Detangle.

This is separating of your hair into easy and manageable ways of combing without any difficulty. It can be done by use of combs or fingers. This can cause breakage if you tug too hard to detangle when the hair is dry. You should detangle your hair and comb it gently and patiently on a regular basis for easy maintenance.

Reduce heat.

Too much heat sucks the moisture out of your hair hence easy to break. Frequent heating of the hair also leads to breakage. As long as the hair is not moisturized, when combing, it will easily break. If one can maintain their hair with no heat, the better.

Moisturize.

Dry hair is more brittle and less elastic. It is important that one oils their hair to retain moisture. NaturAll Club encourages one to use the Jamaican Black Castor Oil Growth Serum that not only moisturizes the hair but also helps in hair growth development. And when going to bed, you should wrap your hair with a silk head scarf or satin bonnet to prevent the cotton bed sheets from sucking out the oil.

Nourish.

Naturals with weak hair should opt for protein treatments as it keeps the hair nourished but one also needs to eat foods rich in proteins for the hair and body too. Just as one eats a balanced diet to be healthy, so does the hair!

Deep condition.

Condition treatment of the hair not only provides nutrients and moisture to your hair improving the strength and elasticity of your hair. There s no better way to prevent or reduce breakage.