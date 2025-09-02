In a move that has surprised many of his supporters, Hon. Nyeko Derrick has officially announced that he will not be contesting for the Makindye East Member of Parliament seat in the upcoming elections.

In a heartfelt message to his constituents and supporters, Derrick expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him over the years. “I wish to extend my deepest gratitude to all who have believed in me throughout the years I have been entrusted with leadership. It is with a heart full of joy that I have served you with honour, respect, and a deep commitment never to betray the trust of your vote,” he said.

Acknowledging the difficulty his decision may pose for his team and followers, Derrick explained that after deep reflection, he felt it was time to step aside. “I know this decision may not be easy for my team and supporters to receive, especially after our strong belief that we would once again win the Makindye East MP seat. However, after deep reflection, I have made the difficult decision not to offer myself for election in the coming polls,” he added.

Despite stepping back from the race, Derrick emphasized that this decision does not erase the achievements he and his team have accomplished together. He called on his supporters to continue upholding the principles of unity, resilience, and service to the people.

He concluded his message by reaffirming his integrity, stating, “I remain the man of no corruption, no problems. With humility and gratitude.”

Political analysts say Derrick’s withdrawal could reshape the dynamics of the Makindye East contest, opening the field to new candidates and prompting a recalibration of campaign strategies among both his political allies and opponents.

Supporters and residents of Makindye East are expected to closely watch how Derrick’s decision will influence the forthcoming polls and the selection of a candidate who can carry forward his legacy of clean leadership and public service.