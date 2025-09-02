The former Principal of Makerere University Business School (MUBS), Prof. Waswa Balunywa, has been remanded to Luzira Prison on charges of abuse of office, marking a dramatic turn in the career of one of Uganda’s longest-serving education administrators.

Prof. Balunywa appeared before the Anti-Corruption Court facing allegations that he irregularly recruited three individuals as administrative assistants between February and April 2023 without the requisite academic qualifications. Prosecutors contend that these appointments violated university procedures and imposed undue financial burdens on the government, forming the basis of the corruption case against him.

According to the charge sheet, these recruitments were part of a broader pattern of irregularities. Fresh charges implicate Prof. Balunywa in the unlawful appointment of 103 academic staff, 17 administrative staff, and 69 support staff. By law, such appointments are required to be vetted and approved by a designated appointments committee. Prosecutors allege that the former principal bypassed these procedures, effectively usurping the committee’s powers and flouting established public service regulations.

The court proceedings drew significant public attention, with education stakeholders closely monitoring the case. Prof. Balunywa, who led MUBS for over two decades and is credited with transforming it into one of the region’s leading business schools, now faces allegations that threaten to overshadow his long-standing legacy.

State prosecutors argued that the unlawful appointments undermined transparency, accountability, and merit-based recruitment in public institutions. They further stated that the actions of the accused compromised the integrity of the university’s human resource system and raised broader concerns about governance in Uganda’s higher education sector.

Despite appeals from his legal team for bail, the court ruled that the matter required further hearing and remanded Prof. Balunywa to Luzira until September 5, when the case will be mentioned again. The prosecution indicated readiness to present witnesses and documentary evidence to support the allegations.

The case has reignited public debate over corruption in Uganda’s higher education sector, with civil society groups calling for stricter oversight mechanisms to prevent abuse of office by senior administrators.

For now, all eyes remain on the Anti-Corruption Court as Prof. Balunywa awaits his next appearance. This critical moment could determine whether he clears his name or faces a conviction that would mark a sobering end to his distinguished academic career.