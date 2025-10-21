Tomorrow, Wednesday, October 22, I will humbly appear at the Electoral Commission offices in Buyende for my nomination as NRM flag bearer for Member of Parliament, Budiope West in Buyende district.

This moment means a lot to me and my brothers and sisters of Budiope West, Buyende district and the entire Busoga region. It is neither a mere political event nor just about power or position. This is about service, as well as a reaffirmation of God’s calling for me to serve his people.

By God’s Grace, I am fortunate enough to be coming to you, not as a stranger, but as your daughter, sister, and mother who knows your struggles, feels your pain, and shares your hopes. Likewise, I count myself lucky to be loved and accepted by my sisters and brothers who voted me with a landslide margin to be their flag bearer during the NRM Primary elections. I do not take such trust for granted, and it is from this that I draw the inspiration to even strive higher so as to protect the gains and triumphs we have so far achieved together.

Why aim for Parliament

For the past years in this political term, I have been privileged to serve this country as Minister for the Presidency, working directly with our beloved President and Party Chairman, H.E. Rtd. Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, to ensure that government programs reach our people. During this time, I have actively advocated for government programs and defended policies that improve my people’s lives. But as you may be aware, ex-officio members do not always directly speak in parliament. However, my footprint in the constituency so far shows that I exactly know what my people in Budiope West want. It has therefore always been my conviction that I can achieve more for them if I directly present their issues and needs on the floor of parliament. This is why I seek to directly represent them in Parliament. As their next MP, I can be in position to speak for them, fight for their priorities, and ensure that they get their fair share of Uganda’s transformation cake.

My Manifesto: A Sneak Peek

During my last thanksgiving event at Iringa Township Primary school, I, among other milestones of the day, launched my campaign manifesto. Anchored on the theme “Consolidating the Gains”, it is drawn directly from our NRM Manifesto 2026–2031, the visionary document of our Chairman and President, H.E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, my mentor and leader. We must all—detractors and mentees— agree that under his guidance, Uganda has achieved peace, stability, economic growth, and a foundation for prosperity. This is why my manifesto builds upon this national vision and translates it into practical action for every parish, village, and household in Budiope West.

I believe that national development must begin at the grassroots. That is why my focus is on what touches people’s daily lives; including roads, clean water, health services, education, agriculture, and jobs for our youth and women.

In health, I will lobby for the upgrading of health centers, maternity wards, and emergency services so that no mother or child suffers for lack of care.

In infrastructure, I will continue pushing for the tarmacking of the Kamuli–Bukungu road, and for the opening of key feeder roads connecting our trading centers, because development cannot move where roads don’t.

In agriculture, I will prioritize the farmer through cooperatives, access to markets, irrigation schemes, and better seeds. I believe this will turn farming into a profitable business that uplifts every household.

For our youth and women, I will build on my long-standing efforts to support SACCOs, skills training, and start-up capital. I have seen first-hand how a small boost can change a life; such as a youth starting a welding business, a woman opening a shop, or a ghetto youth turning talent into income. That is the spirit of the NRM’s wealth creation programs like the Parish Development Model, Emyooga and all other presidential initiatives.

I will also continue defending the rights and livelihoods of our fishermen on Lake Kyoga, who deserve fair treatment, protection, and opportunities to benefit from our natural resources. And as the Kasaato Nuclear Project moves forward, I will ensure that our people are not left behind. I want to ensure that they are consulted, compensated fairly, and given jobs and training opportunities.

My vision is simple: to build a Budiope West where no child walks long distances to school, no mother dies giving birth, no farmer struggles alone, and no youth loses hope.

But most importantly, I owe this inspiration to President Museveni and the NRM; a movement that turned Uganda from chaos to stability, and from poverty to promise. The peace and progress we enjoy today must not be taken for granted. We must consolidate these gains and ensure that every household feels the benefits of government programs.

My clerical call:

My fellow brothers and sisters of Budiope West, as I go for nomination tomorrow, I carry with me your hopes and prayers. I ask for your continued trust and support. This election is not about titles or positions; it is about service, about putting people first, about ensuring that every part of Budiope West moves forward together.

To my fellow NRM supporters, thank you for standing with me. To the people of Budiope West, thank you for believing in me. Together, we shall build a constituency that is healthy, productive, peaceful, and prosperous.

On nomination day, I walk to Buyende not alone, but with your support, your faith, and your dreams. I am ready to carry your voice, your agenda, and your hope to the Parliament of Uganda.

Let us rise together for peace, and prosperity, and build a Budiope West, Busoga and Uganda that we can all be proud of!

The author is the NRM Flag Bearer, Budiope West (2026–2031) and Minister for the Presidency