Kampala — Busiro East Member of Parliament, Hon. Lubega Medard Ssegona, has openly dismissed political remarks made by political commentator Nyanzi Martin Luther, describing him as “just a kid” who lacks the capacity to make decisions for the country.

In a strongly worded statement, Ssegona criticized Nyanzi’s suggestion that current leaders should step aside and give others a chance, stating that political leadership should be determined by capability and experience — not youthful ambition or populist rhetoric.

“An entrepreneur cannot decide for the country. It’s us politicians who understand the system and bear the responsibility,” Ssegona remarked. He urged Nyanzi to focus on his education and business ventures instead of attempting to shape political narratives.

The legislator further stated that Uganda’s leadership space cannot be handed over to individuals who are “not capable” simply because others are advocating for generational change. “We cannot live for others who are not capable because of careless statements,” he added.

Ssegona’s comments come in response to growing sentiments among youth-led activists and public figures calling for new political faces and voices to take the helm in Uganda’s governance.

Nyanzi Martin Luther, known for his outspoken views, has been advocating for reforms and generational leadership change, often using social media platforms to criticize the political establishment.

While Ssegona acknowledged the importance of youth participation in national affairs, he stressed that serious leadership requires more than passion — it demands preparation, understanding of statecraft, and experience.

The exchange highlights the widening gap between established political leaders and emerging youthful voices pushing for change, a debate that continues to shape Uganda’s political discourse ahead of future elections.