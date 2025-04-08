On March 14, 2025, UNEB released the 2024 UACE results for over 142,000 candidates, recording a 28.4% increase from the previous year.

As students transition to university, they face a shift from structured schooling to independent learning. This phase brings opportunities

and challenges, requiring careful planning.

Understanding higher education’s realities; curriculum changes, financial demands, social adjustments, and political influences; helps ensure a smoother transition for both students and parents.

One of the biggest challenges students face is financial preparedness. Tuition fees vary between institutions, with public universities generally being more affordable than private ones.

However, international students often pay higher fees, and additional costs such as accommodation, meals, and study materials must be considered. A growing number of students fail to complete their studies due to an inability to meet tuition requirements throughout their courses.

Many begin with high hopes but later struggle with financial instability, forcing them to defer or drop out. Parents and students must plan finances realistically, explore scholarship opportunities, and consider work-study programs to ensure they can sustain the entire academic journey.

Beyond academics, adapting to university life requires managing newfound freedom

responsibly.

Without close parental supervision, many students get excited about

independence, but some misuse it, engaging in excessive partying and distractions that harm their academics.

Poor grades can lead to probation or dismissal. Worse, reckless behaviour,

peer pressure, and inadequate security have led to tragic deaths.

The 2020 killing of Makerere University student Emmanuel Tegu, drowning incidents, and fatal accidents after night outings highlight the risks of unchecked freedom. To thrive, students must practice self-discipline, time

management, and prioritize studies over social activities.

Responsible decision-making ensures a safe and successful university experience.

Political engagement is another reality of university life in Uganda. Many of the country’s prominent politicians began their careers in student leadership.

With the 2026 general elections approaching, political activity on university campuses is expected to be higher than usual.

Students may find themselves drawn into heated debates, demonstrations, or campaigns, and while participation in university politics is not discouraged, they must remain cautious.

Some politicians and groups seek to use students for their own political capital, leading them into trouble that could disrupt their education.

Cases of student expulsions, suspensions, and arrests due to political activism have been reported over the years.

While being politically aware and active is beneficial, students should avoid being manipulated into extreme activities that could jeopardize their academic journey. Balancing political interests with studies is key to a

successful university experience.

Security is another crucial aspect of university life. While most campuses have security

measures in place, students should remain vigilant. Recent police reports emphasize the need

for caution, particularly in urban areas where crime rates are higher. Universities provide

emergency contacts and guidelines on personal safety, which students should familiarize

themselves with. Establishing a trusted network of friends and staying aware of surroundings

can enhance personal security.

Ultimately, transitioning to university requires planning and adaptability. With a clear understanding of academic expectations, financial responsibilities, and campus life dynamics, students can make informed decisions for a successful university experience. Parents play a crucial role in offering guidance and support, ensuring students are emotionally and financially repaired.

By staying proactive, embracing responsibility, and maintaining academic focus, students can navigate university life effectively and build a strong foundation for their future

careers.

Sendege Ivan

isendege@gmail.com

Working at

The AfriChild Centre,

The Centre for the Study of the African Child.

NB: The AfriChild centre is a Child-focused research Institution with the Head Offices

in Ntinda