Uganda has been recognized as the “Runner-up for Best Investment Promotion Agency in Africa” at the prestigious 2025 AIM Global Awards, held on the sidelines of the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM Congress 2025).

The Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) received the award at a colourful gala event at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, marking the country’s third consecutive win in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

The gala event is part of a series of events taking place on the sidelines of a 3-day Annual Investment Meeting (AIM Congress 2025)), which ends on 9th April,2025.

The AIM Global Awards 2025 recognized the top-performing investment promotion agencies worldwide.

Now, in the 14th Edition, AIM is an initiative of the AIM Foundation, an independent international organization committed to empowering the world’s economy by boosting effective promotion strategies and facilitating opportunities for economic productivity and expansion.

This year’s event, themed “Mapping the Future of Global Investment: The New Wave of a Globalized Investment Landscape – Towards a New Balanced World Structure,” brought together over 25,000 business leaders, investors, and experts from 180 countries.

Uganda’s Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Amb. Zaake Wanume Kibedi expressed gratitude to the Ugandan government, the UAE, UIA, and the private sector for their collaborative efforts.

“…We are participating in this global event to promote Uganda’s economic and commercial diplomacy,” he said, highlighting the country’s aim to attract foreign direct investment and boost sustainable development.

The UIA’s win is a testament to its effective promotion and facilitation of private sector investors. The agency’s efforts have contributed significantly to Uganda’s economic growth and development.

The AIM Congress 2025 features prominent speakers and attendees, including CEOs and high-ranking officials from various industries.

The event provides a platform for networking, deal-making, and knowledge sharing among global business leaders.

Uganda’s consecutive wins demonstrate the country’s commitment to creating a favourable investment climate and its potential for economic growth.

The UIA’s recognition at the AIM Global Awards 2025 is expected to further enhance Uganda’s reputation as an attractive investment destination.

Uganda’s trade with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is thriving, with the UAE emerging as Uganda’s leading export destination worldwide.

In 2023, Uganda exported goods worth $1.13 billion to the UAE, with the main products being gold worth $1.07 billion, refined petroleum amounting to $26 million, and fish fillets totaling $6.93 million

On the other hand, Uganda imported goods worth $1.45 billion from the UAE, with the primary products being refined Petroleum worth $1.24 billion, ethylene polymers worth $21.2 million and propylene polymers worth $16.5 million.

The trade relationship between Uganda and the UAE is strengthening, with the UAE investing heavily in Uganda’s infrastructure, including the construction of Kidepo International Airport and a 1-Gigawatt Solar Power Station in West Nile.

The UAE has also made significant investments in Uganda’s energy, manufacturing, and hospitality sectors, totalling $3.5 billion as of 2024.

Bilateral trade between Uganda and the UAE reached $1.2 billion in non-oil trade last year, with room for further expansion.