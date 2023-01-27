How much do I pay?

For many years, I have been telling Ugandans not to ask how much is the salary is. First, get the job offer.

What happened to me in April 1995, I was being hired before graduating in November 1995. Jobs were scarce. I applied to 100 companies. I got only 3 interviews. None of those 3 companies asked me how much I expected to be paid.

WHY? Because one should know what their degree is worth.

I got 3 job offers. Drove home super happy. My then BF asked me how much I was being offered as salary.

I had no clue. I told Thierry “I have no idea. I forgot to ask”. He was livid. French people love money though.

But I was in a pickle. Three offers in a recession.

I headed to the public library and read about the 3 companies. Benefits. Education. Then chose the one.

Imagine my shock when I find out that my chosen employer was starting me off at $37,620/yr. The other 2 were offering $45,000/yr. Except I had rejected without knowing they were gonna pay more.

So, I finished school and took the lowest paying job. Guess what..I am still with that company.

What had happened is when I was researching the 3 companies, I had found out about training. I love companies which keep sending you for training. This company which was paying low used to send their geeks employees for upwards of $30,000/yr training. The other 2 companies, you had to pay for most of your training. Seriously, in the ICT field, you need training at least twice a year.

So, my choice was based on how much training the company offers!!