If a nation is destined for success in industrial creation,you ought to be generous with both domestic and international investors. Government’s capitalization of Uganda development bank annually, is now yielding success, that by 2024/2025 financial year, the manufacturing industry alone, earned Uganda 9.6 billion US dollars , equivalent of 15.6 percent of the country’s GDP. In the tenure 2026- 2031, as guided by President Museveni, all the 50,000 industries in the country shall be entitled to loan access financing from the profitable Uganda development bank.

If a nation holds intent in expounding it’s tax base, you should functionally support an infant private sector category, ( at least in potential) where majority of youths in Uganda fall. Revenue generation, by 2024/ 2025 financial year totalled 32 trillion against 17.6 trillion , 5 years ago, a positive trend in economic growth. As well punctuated by His Excellency President Museveni, a jobless fund 2026- 2031, shall be availed to all university graduates without jobs, who will easily access money and engage in productive ventures of their choice and skill.

If a country craves for monetization of it’s economy, you must prioritize the sector of agronomics, in emulation of the Asian tigers. From a positive stratosphere, Uganda earned 2.2 billion dollars from coffee exports alone in 2024/ 25 financial year. On account of Museveni’s good leadership, the 2026- 2031 reign will focus on micro scale irrigation facilities for farmers in all the districts across the country.

If a country loves competitive leverage in a market economy, you must stimulate business science funding for the informal sector. Premising on Museveni’s good statesmanship, the Boda Boda Boda sector, the ghetto structure , the welders, the MCs,( masters of ceremonies) , the nekko group( bamalaaya) etc, are already being bankrolled with 1 billion shs per registered association, as a tactical disposition of addressing financial inclusion……

( Lutwama Afrika is a national mobilizer, sms 0786672301)