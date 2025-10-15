His Excellency President Museveni, mindful of the sanctity in article 3, paragraph 4 of Uganda’s constitution, has consistently exercised gender generosity in the financial empowerment of Ugandan women. This is well sufficed in the successful parish revolving fund, where 30 percent of the 100 million shs allocated to every parish in Uganda per year, is apportioned to the women class. Museveni is making a field symbolism in this, to teach the world a golden lesson, that a Ugandan woman is a password in laying a concrete foundation to a country’s middle class economy.

The litmus test of a nation’s civilization, can to a magnified extent be measured in the architecture of it’s legislative acumen, in the dimension of feminine franchise. President Museveni, as a fountain of honour , has exercised well article 78( 6) of the nation’s constitution. In all the 146 functional districts and cities in Uganda, you have an elected woman member of Parliament. This is not subsidiary of other general constituencies in the districts , where a woman can still compete with suasion, and win a male contestant. Museveni’s state covenant with Uganda’s women teaches the world a profound lesson, that democracy in every country is an immortal right, which opens doors for all and sundry with ease.

We are told by scientists, that the X chromosomes in a woman, create strong immunity, not just against ailments but social situations, not withstanding the estrogens and progesterone naturally in a woman. This is compatible with the spirit of enterprise. President Museveni being a wise leader, continues to functionally support women business groups at subcounty and district level , through a fund dubbed Uganda women enterprenuership program, where registered groups get a soft loan between 5 – 10 million shs , which is paid back after they yield profits.

In execution of the national strategy for the education of the girl child, Uganda ranks best in Africa. This is well dichotomized from the preferential status for admission into universities policy. For every 4000 students government sponsors every year in public universities, 1000 are girls. The intent in this is to advance affirmative action , in line with the united nations SDG4- sustainable development goal of puting to extinction gender parities.

Its now self evident, that the concepts of feminism and Musevenism are a sine qua non in impacting women well…….

(Lutwama Afrika is a national mobilizer sms 0786672301)