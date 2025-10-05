The most precious gift GOD has imparted to charismatic leaders like Ho Chiminh, Mao Zedong and YK Museveni is called nicomachean ethics. Your ultimate success as a leader ought to exhume popular esteem in all classes. Museveni piously gives a lot of time in listening and diagnosing issues for the wretched of the earth, the marginalized, the middle class , the elite, the super rich etc on a day today basis. In a field consummation, this attracts Museveni to the people but also skillfully creates so many votes for him in every cycle of an election.

If you are to manage African elections with efficacy, your litmus test will not lie in the trichotomy of capital adequacy ratios for mega corporations , a perspective championed by London school of economics. Museveni being a wise leader has bankrolled 10595 parishes ( one thousand five hundred ninety five) with 300 million shs per parish so far , as a credit fund guarantee to break the cycle of subsistence economy.

Museveni is one of the few Presidents in the world, who has solved the quiddity of business financing, where a peasant can access 1 million shs , without formal bank procedures and use it for farming purposes. In 2026 – 2031, Museveni is increasing Parish model funds, from 100 million shs per parish to 500 million shs per parish.

One of the most magnetic forces in the 21st century is called feminism. This is why, any defiance against sustainable goal number 5 of United Nations can induce sanctions on any country in the world. Thanks to Celebrated leader Museveni, the NRM government has opened infinite doors for girls and women in education, politics and financial dominion. It’s well Known by all and sundry, that Uganda ranks number 8 world wide in the feasible advancement of women’s rights and true dignity. If you seek enemity with majority girls and women in Uganda, just try confronting Museveni, and you will surely see fire and Maya!!!

We have as well seen an authentic study by harvard scholars, that Museveni’s intelligence quotient scores above 146. in simple terms, Museveni thinks even beyond this century. This explains the reason, why majority of youths believe, Museveni holds a high reasoning capacity than even those opposition leaders in NUP and FDC and who claim to be generational.

The strategic Presidential industrial hubs in every region of Uganda, are now giving birth to well skilled market products, 10,000 every year in welding , civil engineering, tailoring , machine making , ICT etc. In the 2026- 2031 NRM tenure, Museveni will generously bankroll a jobless fund, where every University graduate with no job shall freely access money to engage in a business of his or her choice…….

( Lutwama Afrika is a national mobilizer, sms 0786672301)