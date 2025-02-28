Access to finance is a fundamental pillar for economic growth, yet many individuals, small businesses, and educational institutions in Uganda struggle with limited financial options. As Uganda continues to experience economic expansion, the role of financial institutions in providing diverse financial solutions—such as unsecured loans, asset financing, and insurance—becomes increasingly vital in supporting individuals, SMEs, and the broader economy.

Uganda’s economy is driven by small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which contribute about 90% of the private sector and account for over 80% of employment. However, one of the biggest challenges SMEs face is access to financing. Many businesses struggle with high collateral requirements, restrictive loan conditions, and limited insurance protection, which hinder their ability to grow and expand.

A robust financial sector that offers comprehensive solutions—including unsecured loans, asset-based financing, and insurance—can play a transformative role in Uganda’s economic development. By easing access to capital, financial institutions enable individuals and businesses to invest in expansion, acquire essential assets, and mitigate financial risks.

Traditionally, loans in Uganda require significant collateral, which many individuals and SMEs do not have. Unsecured loans bridge this gap by offering financing without requiring physical assets as security. They empower entrepreneurs, salaried individuals, and institutions—such as schools—to access much-needed funds to meet operational and developmental needs.

For instance, unsecured personal loans help individuals finance education, medical emergencies, or home improvements, while businesses can leverage such loans for working capital, inventory expansion, or upgrading technology.

Many businesses require vehicles, machinery, and equipment to scale their operations, but the high upfront cost remains a barrier. Asset-based financing allows enterprises to acquire assets with flexible repayment terms. This form of financing is particularly crucial for Uganda’s agriculture, transport, and manufacturing sectors, where capital investments drive productivity and efficiency.

Insurance is a critical component of financial security, yet it remains underutilised in Uganda. As of 2023, Uganda’s insurance penetration was approximately 1%, reflecting the need for increased adoption of insurance products. Comprehensive insurance coverage for businesses, individuals, and institutions helps mitigate financial risks by providing protection against unforeseen events such as accidents, illnesses, and property loss.

For example, school insurance policies ensure that learning institutions are covered against property damage, student accidents, and staff liabilities. Similarly, innovative insurance products, such as education cover for school fees, protect families from financial instability in case of emergencies.

Expanding access to financial services is essential for Uganda’s long-term economic resilience.

By providing a wide range of financing options—including unsecured loans, asset-based financing, and insurance—financial institutions can contribute to a more inclusive and dynamic economy.

• SMEs will have access to capital, fostering innovation and business expansion.

• Individuals can achieve financial stability through accessible loans for personal development.

• Schools and institutions can operate with confidence, knowing they have financial support for infrastructure and contingencies.

As Uganda moves towards greater financial inclusion, banks and financial service providers must continue to develop flexible, customer-centric solutions that cater to the diverse needs of individuals and businesses. A well-supported economy is one where financial burden are eased, businesses thrive, and individuals achieve their financial goals with confidence.

The author is the Head -Retail Products, dfcu Bank.