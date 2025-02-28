Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja yesterday launched the construction of the 150-acre Pathogen Economy Bioscience Park at the NEC T6 Industrial and Business Park in Katuugo, Nakasongola District.

The land, initially owned by Katuugo Training Centre, was transferred to the National Enterprise Corporation (NEC) for agricultural use before being repurposed for the Bio-Scientific Industrial Park.

Rt. Hon. Nabbanja emphasized the importance of collaboration between the community and developers, highlighting that the project will create employment opportunities for residents. She assured them that essential utilities such as water and electricity would be provided, significantly addressing long-standing challenges in the region.

Hon. Dr. Monica Musenero, the Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, stated that the park will focus on research and the banking of human and animal tissues, as well as the production of advanced medical organs and pharmaceuticals.

Lt. Gen. James Mugira, the Managing Director of NEC, noted that the park will serve as a one-stop centre for various industries, offering business processing services and government investment incentives.

He added that the construction will be undertaken by NEC Works & Engineering Ltd, a subsidiary of NEC.

The industrial park will comprise five zones: Medical Technology Industries, Light Manufacturing, Agricultural Processing, Heavy Manufacturing, and the Pathogen Economy Biosciences Park.