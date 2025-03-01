Hamz Stadium-Nakivubo has achieved another milestone in its rapid rise as a premier sports venue after receiving approval from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to host major continental tournaments. The announcement solidifies Uganda’s growing presence in African football and underscores the country’s commitment to developing world-class sporting infrastructure.

The stadium, which opened to the public on June 1, 2024, has been cleared to host qualifiers and final tournaments for the Women’s African Cup of Nations (WAFCON), men’s U17, U20, and U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), as well as the preliminary rounds of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup. CAF commended the facility for its contribution to the advancement of African football, emphasizing its role in raising the quality of competition on the continent.

This recognition comes on the heels of a series of international endorsements for Hamz Stadium. In October 2024, FIFA officially certified the stadium’s turf, with FIFA President Gianni Infantino personally awarding the certification. The facility was also nominated for a prestigious Global Award earlier this year, placing it among the top sporting venues worldwide.

Rogers Mulindwa, Chairman of the Hamz Stadium Management Committee, attributed the achievement to the collective efforts of the Ugandan government and the country’s sports leadership. He acknowledged the support of President Yoweri Museveni, Minister of Education and Sports Janet Kataaha Museveni, State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang, and FUFA President Moses Magogo, among others, for their commitment to elevating Uganda’s football landscape.

“This is more than just a victory for Hamz Stadium—it is a win for Uganda and African football,” Mulindwa said. “We are dedicated to upholding the highest standards as we host these prestigious tournaments, providing a platform for talent to thrive and for Uganda to shine on the continental stage.”

The approval from CAF is expected to have a far-reaching impact beyond football, boosting Uganda’s tourism industry, attracting global audiences, and fostering the growth of young talent. With state-of-the-art facilities and international recognition, Hamz Stadium-Nakivubo is set to become a key venue for African football and a symbol of Uganda’s rising influence in global sports.