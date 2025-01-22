The demise, a fortnight ago, of Kawempe North Member of Parliament, Muhammad Ssegirinya, the conduct of some mourners left a very bitter taste in my mouth as it should every well-wisher. A youthful leader whose “from grass to grace” story was still much in the making was gone prematurely. Just like that!

This takes us back to 2021! That electoral year provided an open ground for many “unknowns” to clinch leadership positions. For most, this was completely unfamiliar ground. Although Ssegirinya had been a councilor, winning a Parliamentary seat came as a big surprise and for which he was unprepared. He unexpectedly won against people obviously more senior and with more means than him. Unfortunately, he didn’t get much time to serve as he ended up in problems within a few months, spent two years in jail and now he is no more.

Like many of his colleagues, Ssegirinya sailed through on the strength of a wave without foundational leadership skills. As a result, for most, their performance has been revealing and we shall prove this in the next round of elections.

Yet, still, during Ssegirinya’s sendoff in Masaka, we witnessed scenes that I pray we never see again. I was hoping that his burial would go without incident but you saw for yourself what happened and which left many questions to ponder. How far shall we go with political and unprincipled rivalries that give rise to undue radicalism and indecorum? Fighting over a dead body? All the claims around the cause of his death were baseless and not backed by any medical report; and the family, which would have raised the complaint, if any, wasn’t involved in the propagating the allegations.

Therefore, there was no need to fight for the fallen MP’s body at his last salute. Such an occasion ought to be unconditionally solemnized, aware that we are all headed the same way and you wouldn’t want happening to you or your loved ones.

But it all comes back to the question of Mentorship. Young leaders and their supporters need intentional mentorship if they are to make a meaningful contribution to society. If not, we are going to lose more prematurely while putting at risk our collective stability as a nation.

I identified this problem way back after realising that the coming on board of “political influencers” without depth of ideology and mentorship capacity would cause serious problems. At the time most were debating and fighting over whether or not to remove the “age limit” on the Presidency from the Constitution, those of us who supported its removal counted on the value of seniority, experience and accumulated wisdom to determine that it was necessary to retain President Yoweri Museveni, and others like him, in the power contest equation. We need senior leaders with a track record in mentorship and ability to take control of situations, even the most emotion stirring or uncertain.

President Museveni, when he led two fronts of the struggle to liberate Uganda, proved himself capable of leading and mentoring his peers and those under his command. That’s how he managed to lead them through the different phases of the wars without losing track or losing touch with the essence of nationhood as a people. We are supposed, as a generation, to draw from experiences of the liberators to construct a society with a conscience, more so, as we celebrate the 39th Liberation Anniversary this week. Without it, I fear that we run a big risk in a year of campaigns leading up to the general elections next year.

President Museveni himself got mentored by the best, among them Tanzania’s Mwalimu Julius Nyerere. Arguably, it would have taken young Museveni much longer to realise his potential had he not got a touch from Nyerere. Even now, I want to state that nobody who misses a touch from President Museveni will achieve much. It’s the same for those that ignore the advice of the elders. Many won’t go far. I have made this prediction before in regard to the current environment (I wrote about it in March 2022). It’s an impossible challenge to lead without adequate mentorship!

It is of great national importance that all political parties activate serious leadership mentorship programmes for their members and followers starting from the grassroots. Mindset Change is key, as with the Parish Development Model (PDM)! We need it for a “Country Development Model”- CDM.

As we aspire to push Uganda forward, we should first understand the national agenda and aims. We should conceptualise policies and ideals of nationhood and how to play politics of substance, and how to be reasonable and scientific. Tell me if someone who speculates about the cause of a person’s death when we have medical science to tell truth is ready to lead! Tell me if someone who cannot differentiate a funeral from a street bash or a political rally is ready to lead! Where is the spirit of Ubuntu which binds us?

What does it mean when the mother and family of Ssegirinya are disregarded, mocked, attacked and called names? Before anyone knew him, his parents, siblings and relatives knew him and they had his best interests at heart. Why would anyone come between them at the last hour of need? The cultural implications of such conduct are immense and a source of much concern.

NUP continues to claim that “thousands” of its supporters are missing. If, indeed, they are missing, what were the circumstances of their going missing? Most probably, these were young people hired and incited with hateful information and allegations and after making mistakes that got them on the wrong side of the law, they went underground or something like that. Again, the mentorship question! How do you, as a young Ugandan, exercise your political and democratic rights? How do you relate with others while doing so?

We need experienced leaders and elders to guide us more towards becoming leaders with depth and who are mentally and ideologically well-versed. “Social media and bar place mentors” don’t cut it, as they say! As some talk of electoral reforms, let’s have “mentorship reforms” as well. Without adequate mentorship runs, political parties won’t grow, informal groups will keep cropping up, and we will keep apportioning blame to the wrong aspects of political play. It’s not enough raising hand symbols and dressing colourfully, and posting things for likes and comments on social media platforms. Even as you prepare to vote, is your mind mature enough to make the correct decision?

In any case, any transition without adequate mentorship and preparation would be a recipe for disaster and regret.

The author is the Special Presidential Assistant-Press & Mobilisation/Deputy Spokesperson

Email: faruk.kirunda@statehouse.go.ug

0776980486/0783990861