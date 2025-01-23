As preparations for singer Daniel Kazibwe alias Ragga Dee’s show dubbed Ragga Dee @37 heat up, creatives have come out to give the singer his flowers for his enormous contribution to Uganda’s music industry.

Slated for January 25, the show promises a night of nostalgia, showcasing decades of hits that have defined Ugandan music over time.

Known for timeless hits such as Mbawe, Parliament, Oyagala Cash, Empisa and Owakaze’ke among others, Ragga Dee continues to be a pioneer in Uganda’s music scene.

Speaking during a media briefing ahead of the much-anticipated show this weekend, actor Sam Bagenda revealed that he respects Ragga Dee because of his talent. The Ebonies actor shared that he has been with Ragga Dee for a long time and appreciates him for keeping not just the talent but the friendship as well.

“I encourage the youth to borrow a leaf from us. We are not just bragging but all these years in the trade are about discipline which is paramount in all we do. People fall out in a few years because of indiscipline. Let us populate discipline in the industry,” he said.

In her remarks, songstress Halima Namakula recounted meeting Ragga Dee in 2000 at Serena Hotel (then Nile Hotel) when she had invited him to perform on her show which she claims he ‘stole’.

“I was the first woman to stage the show here (Serena Hotel) and he came to support me. I thought he had come to steal my show! I am older than him in the industry by 13 years. He has a warm heart and wishes good for others. We have performed in a number of places with him,” she said.

Namakula revealed that it was Ragga Dee who introduced her to selling her CDs during concerts so she could earn some extra money.

“I am happy that we are going to witness this milestone of him. He is going to take us back in time and that night we are having the real Ragga Dee unreservedly. I call upon the old-schoolers to come and we have a memorable evening.”

Peter Kakumba from Pepsi Uganda appreciated partners who support the creative industry relentlessly saying this is the way to go in having the sector stable.

He said Ragga Dee has been able to support young talent, something that gives him an upper hand in creating a legacy to be reckoned with.

In his remarks, Ragga Dee revealed that he started singing in 1988 and a number of partners have been with him through his musical journey.

“Pepsi has been there for me from the word go, I have been with Steve Jean (of Fenon Records) for all the years of my career. I was the first brand ambassador for MTN. I have been loyal to the network all my life and they came on hoard to show support.”

He thanked God for his career, saying the industry is not easy but he has been able to persevere. Commenting on why Serena Hotel for the celebration of 37 years in the trade, the Mbawe singer revealed that he has found memories of the hotel.

“This is where I had my wedding. It was the very first wedding in Serena.”

Promising fans a memorable night, Ragga Dee hinted at a surprise act that he will bring back on stage.

“This artist has been in rehab and they will be on the show to bring back their talent. There are some artists who sung long ago and have not got a platform to sing here. All these will come alive on stage to showcase and excite their fans who have missed them,” he said.

He added: “We have been in rehearsals for two months and we have rehearsed all the songs.”