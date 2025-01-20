As Uganda commemorates Liberation Day, it is essential to celebrate the remarkable strides made under the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government, particularly in the fight against HIV/AIDS. This battle, fought with innovation, resilience, and bold leadership, has saved millions of lives and established Uganda as a global leader in combating the epidemic.

In the 1980s, HIV/AIDS emerged as a devastating crisis in Uganda, with infection rates estimated to exceed 30% in some areas. Entire communities were crippled, families shattered, and countless children orphaned. In 1986, during the early years of the NRM government, a batch of Ugandan soldiers sent to Cuba for training revealed the scale of the epidemic. Out of 60 soldiers, 18 tested positive for HIV under Cuba’s compulsory testing policy. The Cuban President Fidel Castro relayed the news to President Yoweri Museveni, who immediately took decisive action.

Museveni made HIV/AIDS a central issue in Uganda’s public discourse. Unlike many leaders in Africa at the time, he spoke openly about the disease, addressing stigma and encouraging testing. He dedicated five minutes of every public speech to the subject and instructed government officials to do the same. The government distributed handbooks to local leaders to guide sensitization campaigns and used music, drama, and even war drums to alert communities to the threat of AIDS.

The NRM’s response has been rooted in both prevention and treatment. The government championed the ABC model—Abstinence, Be faithful, and Condom use—which became the cornerstone of Uganda’s prevention efforts for two decades. Early interventions also prioritized testing and counselling. In 1990, Uganda established Africa’s first voluntary testing and counselling center, followed by the opening of the Joint Clinical Research Centre, which focused on HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria research.

The government’s leadership extended to institutional frameworks. In 1992, the Uganda AIDS Commission was established under the Office of the President to oversee and coordinate the country’s response. This multi-sectoral approach acknowledged that HIV/AIDS was not merely a health issue but a socio-economic challenge affecting all facets of society. Uganda’s model inspired the creation of UNAIDS in 1996, with many countries adopting similar strategies.

Also, Partnerships with global organizations such as PEPFAR, the Global Fund, and UNAIDS have brought crucial resources to Uganda’s fight. By 2007, Uganda began manufacturing affordable antiretroviral drugs through a public-private partnership, ensuring access for even the most remote communities. These efforts have complemented programs to prevent mother-to-child transmission, which significantly reduced paediatric infections, enhanced research and innovation, not forgetting the recent milestone towards access to new prevention options; the introduction of the Lenacapavir, a long acting injectable for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).

The results have been extraordinary. National HIV prevalence has declined from 30% in the 1980s to approximately 6% today. Uganda is recognized as one of the top 14 countries globally to achieve the UNAIDS 90-90-90 targets, which aim for 90% of people living with HIV to know their status, 90% to receive treatment, and 90% to achieve viral suppression.

Despite these successes, the NRM government remains focused on achieving the ambitious goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030. President Museveni has continued to emphasize the need for sustained prevention efforts, regular testing, treatment adherence, and availing equal opportunities to all. Citizens are encouraged to support open dialogue and fight stigma, ensuring that no one is left behind. Particular attention is being directed toward engaging youth and marginalized populations, who remain most vulnerable.

Liberation Day serves as a reminder of Uganda’s resilience and unity in the face of adversity. The fight against HIV/AIDS showcases the power of visionary leadership and collective action. As Uganda moves forward, the country’s unwavering commitment ensures a future free of AIDS, securing health and prosperity for generations to come.

The author is a member of the Uganda AIDS Commission and an Assistant Resident District Commissioner, Office of the President.