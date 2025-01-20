Kasese Municipality has been struck by another tragic incident of human-wildlife conflict, as a 47-year-old man, Elias Bwambale, lost his life following an attack by a stray elephant in Kanyangeya Ward, Nyamwamba Division.

The incident occurred in the early hours of January 19, 2025, as Bwambale was reportedly sleeping in his house when a solitaire elephant entered and attacked him. His wife, who witnessed the tragic event, raised an alarm that drew the attention of neighbors. Police from Kasese Central Police Station responded swiftly, rushing Bwambale to Mt. St. Mary’s Hospital for medical attention. Sadly, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

This marks the latest in a series of fatal encounters between elephants and residents in the region. Just days earlier, on January 10, 2025, a herd of elephants fatally attacked 34-year-old Emmanuel Kiiza, who was guarding a rice garden in Hima Division, Busongora North Constituency.

The Rwenzori East region has a history of such incidents. In 2022, 27-year-old Tadeo Tumwesigye was killed by an elephant in Karusandara Sub-county. Similarly, in 2023, 33-year-old Mugisha Yoram lost his life in Hima Division, Busongora North, following another elephant attack.

Local leaders and residents have repeatedly voiced concerns about the dangers posed by wild animals, particularly elephants, straying from protected areas into human settlements. These animals often destroy crops and homes, posing a significant risk to lives and livelihoods.

Police spokesperson for the Rwenzori East Region, SP Nelson Tumushime, confirmed the latest incident and stated that investigations are ongoing. Authorities are urging the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) to strengthen measures to prevent such tragedies, including erecting barriers and increasing patrols around wildlife-protected areas.

This recurring conflict highlights the urgent need for sustainable solutions to protect both human lives and wildlife in the region.