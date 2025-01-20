The Rwenzori East Region in Kasese has seen a significant reduction in road crashes over the past week compared to the first two weeks of January 2025.

According to Regional Police Spokesperson SP Nelson Tumushime, only three accidents were recorded last week, comprising two serious crashes and one minor incident, with no fatalities reported. Two individuals sustained injuries, but the overall situation on the roads remains calm and under control.

SP Tumushime attributed the improvement to enhanced road safety awareness and enforcement measures in the region. However, he urged road users to remain vigilant and adhere to traffic regulations to maintain the positive trend.

In a related development, the police encouraged residents to apply for the newly introduced digital number plates for their vehicles and motorcycles.

Applicants are required to provide a Tax Identification Number (TIN) and a National Identity Card, particularly for those who have not yet transferred ownership of their vehicles. This initiative is part of a nationwide effort to enhance vehicle identification and improve road safety management.