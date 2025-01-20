Driven by a mission to democratize access to quality eye care across Afirica, Lapaire, the trailblazing Pan-Afirican eyewear brand present in Uganda, Cote dʼivoire, Mali, Togo, Benin h Burkina fiaso, refilects on a year ofi extraordinary milestones in 2024 while charting an ambitious course fior the fiuture.

Let us look back at Lapaireʼs notable achievements in 2024 and its exciting roadmap for 2025.

2024: A Year of unprecedented Growth in Reach and Impact:

In 2024, Lapaire expanded its footprint significantly, opening 31 new branches across its operational countries. By the close of the year, the company was operating 91 branches and had conducted over 275,000 free eye tests encouraging its rapid growth and ability to bring essential eye care services closer to underserved populations.

Also, 80% of Lapaire customers were either completely new to wearing glasses or had previously worn glasses but were no longer using them. These figures highlight Lapaireʼs role in introducing stylish eyewear at a fair price to people who might otherwise lack access to this essential tool for daily life and productivity.

“We have reinforced our footprint by focusing on our customers needs,” says Jérôme Lapaire, Founder and CEO CEO of Lapaire.

Positioning Lapaire as a Market Leader:

Through its dynamic growth, strategic product development and innovation, Lapaire has firmly solidified its position as a market leader in the eye care industry in Africa. By blending social impact with business acumen, the brand has strengthened its reputation and long-term viability. Its campaigns reach everyone, from tailors and taxi drivers to students, doctors, and accountants, underscoring its inclusive approach. More than a business, Lapaire is a driving force for change, addressing the silent crisis of uncorrected vision problems affecting millions across Africa.

2025: New Market Entries: Senegal, Tanzania, and the Democratic Republic of Congo:

In 2025, Lapaire aims to expand its geographical reach by entering three new markets: Senegal, Tanzania, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). These expansions represent strategic opportunities to serve millions more individuals in need of eye care. Each of these countries presents unique challenges and opportunities, and Lapaire is well-prepared to adapt its model to local contexts while maintaining its core values of transparency, accessibility, and quality.

“We have identifiied these 3 countries as major markets in terms ofi population; however they remain underserved in terms ofi accessible eye care services and stylish eyeglasses. Our ofifier will be ofi great value fior the people in these countries“ Louis Gascoin, COO of Lapaire.

Deepening Impact Across Existing Markets:

While new markets are on the horizon, Lapaire remains committed to deepening its presence in its existing countries. By continuing to open branches, expand partnerships with companies, schools and community organizations, and leverage digital channels, the company plans to enhance its reach and further solidify its impact.

Lapaireʼs ambitions for 2025 also include a continued focus on innovation. The company plans to develop the current product range by offering more choice in frames, adding different materials, colors and unique shapes catering to evolving customer needs.

A Network of 100 Branches:

On the verge of reaching a remarkable milestone of 100 branches, a significant step in expanding its network across Africa. This success has been made possible thanks to the continued trust of people who see in Lapaire a reliable partner in their journey toward better eye care. This 100th branch represents an important milestone in its commitment to improving eye health in Africa.

Driving Sustainable Change:

Lapaireʼs journey is a testament to the power of purpose-driven business. By addressing a critical public health issue and making quality vision care accessible, the company is not only transforming individual lives but also contributing to broader socio-economic development. Good vision enhances education outcomes, boosts workplace productivity, and improves quality of life that resonates far beyond individual customers.

As Lapaire embarks on another transformative year, its vision remains clear: to create a world where everyone can see and seize opportunities. With a strong foundation of achievements in 2024, a customer-centric approach, and bold ambitions for 2025, Lapaire is set to continue redefining the eyewear industry in Africa and beyond. Its story is one of resilience, innovation, and a deep commitment to making vision care a reality for all.

In a continent where challenges often overshadow opportunities, Lapaireʼs success serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration. The companyʼs journey is far from over, and as 2025 unfolds, one thing is certain: Lapaire is here to stay and make a difference.