Dear Hon. Mathias Mpuuga,

I empathize with your current predicament and the political turbulence you’re navigating. The feelings of betrayal, reputation damage, and the struggle to maintain relevance are challenges that would test anyone. However, as you chart your path forward, it’s important to reflect on the cost of staying politically afloat.

Your current focus on countering Bobi Wine may offer short-term advantages, but this approach is unlikely to sustain you beyond next year’s election. Recent events, such as the dual burial arrangements for Hon. Muhammad Ssegirinya, clearly demonstrate the lengths you are willing to go to preserve your political position. While this shows determination, it also exposes vulnerabilities that could be exploited against you. It’s crucial to think beyond immediate gains and focus on long-term strategies.

Instead of concentrating solely on opposing Bobi Wine, consider working to rebuild the public trust that seems shrinking every passing day. Strengthening alliances and fostering credibility will be far more beneficial in securing your future in politics.

Additionally, I urge you to reassess your political team. Many of their actions and statements do not reflect the knowledgeable and respected Owek. Mathias Mpuuga that the public knows. Some of these individuals may not remain politically viable beyond 2026, but you have the potential for a political career that extends well beyond that. Holding onto such a team may jeopardize your future, so it’s worth considering significant changes now to avoid being dragged down with them. In Luganda we say “Mbulira gwoyita naye, nkubulire empisazo” meaning, you can predict a person’s behavior by analyzing the people they hang out with.

This is a pivotal moment to reevaluate your priorities and adapt to the evolving political landscape. By doing so, you can secure your relevance and effectiveness as a leader. It’s always better to adjust your strategy now than to wait until it’s too late.

Sincerely,

Ivan Kimuli Kigozi

Journalist