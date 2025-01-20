KABALE – Police in Kabale District have arrested a notorious thug believed to be part of a gang that has been terrorizing residents of Kabale Municipality and its suburbs for the past three months. The suspect, 19-year-old John Asan, a glass fixer and resident of Kashaki A, Nyamiyaga Parish, Bubare Sub-county in Rubanda District, was apprehended on January 15, 2025, following a tip-off from intelligence operatives.

Asan is accused of participating in a violent robbery on August 10, 2024, at Nyakambu Cell near BAJ Fuel Station in Southern Division. During the incident, the gang allegedly attacked 16-year-old Dickson Byamugisha, a student at Kabale Brainstorm High School, leaving him severely injured. Byamugisha was reportedly ambushed at around 11:00 pm, robbed of his mobile phone and cash, and slashed with pangas.

Police spokesperson for the Kigezi region, ASP Elly Maate, revealed that Asan confessed to being part of the attack alongside four accomplices who are still at large.

“It is this same group of five thugs that have been using pangas and a motorcycle to rob people of their properties within town and its suburbs,” Maate stated.

The suspect’s arrest followed days of surveillance, leading police to a lodge in Kigongi where Asan had been hiding.

The stolen phone was recovered from an individual who claimed to have purchased it from the suspect. Police are now intensifying efforts to track down the remaining four gang members.

Authorities have warned the public against purchasing second-hand items from unverified sources, as this could fuel criminal activities. “Our people should desist from buying second-hand items from individuals to avoid being victims of such circumstances,” ASP Maate cautioned.

This latest development highlights the growing insecurity in Kabale Municipality, where several residents have reported robberies involving violent thugs. Police have vowed to continue operations to restore safety and ensure all culprits are brought to justice.

Meanwhile, Asan remains in police custody and will be arraigned in court to face charges once investigations are concluded.