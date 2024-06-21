I believe this time; the president is more serious than ever before. This is evident in the recent detainment of a few MPs over corruption charges and the rumors of many others facing imminent arrest for the same. What moved me most about his speech were his powerful words: “The corrupt people insult our heroes. You get a chance to lead people and now you start taking away the little that could help them. In doing so, you delegitimize yourselves. Ugandans are very dangerous; when they see that you are not honest, they leave you. But one day, when they get a chance, they will avenge on you,” he warned. President Museveni went on to say that serious offenders like those accused of murder, rape, and corruption should not be granted bail during their trials. He recounted the sacrifices made by his colleagues who shed their blood in the bush and revealed the number of skulls of people who died during his bush war fighting against grim dictatorship, corruption, and bad governance. We learned that hundreds and thousands died for a cause, but their cause is in vain if we let corruption prevail. This, for me, was the most heartfelt speech that Mr. Museveni has ever given on corruption, and I believe that this time, he is truly serious, especially since he invoked the memories of his fallen colleagues. Those who perished on battlefields, in struggles for justice, and in the pursuit of freedom envisioned a future where equality, fairness, and compassion would prevail. They laid down their lives not for the benefit of a few but for the prosperity of all. Yet, as we look around, it becomes painfully clear that most of our leaders have lost sight of this noble vision.

From the commissioners of parliament awarding themselves service awards worth shs 1.7 billion shillings, to hundreds of billions of cooperatives cash disappearing into thin air, in a government that has lasted for nearly four decades, but still grappling to settle the health system, education in crumbles, etc., the country is struggling because it is on the crutches of corruption.

Leaders indulging in luxury and prioritizing their own gain betray the trust and sacrifice of those who came before them. It is a grave dishonor to the memories of our fallen heroes to see their dreams of a better world overshadowed by greed and selfishness.

True leadership is not measured by the wealth one accumulates or the power one wields. Instead, it is reflected in the impact one has on the lives of others. A leader’s legacy should be built on service, compassion, and a relentless dedication to improving the collective well-being of society. The opulence of a few should never outweigh the needs of the many, for leadership is about lifting others up, not elevating oneself above them.

To honor the heroes who fought for a brighter future, we must demand more from those in positions of power. We must advocate for leaders who embody the principles of selflessness, integrity, and a genuine commitment to the greater good. By doing so, we keep the spirit of our heroes alive, ensuring that their sacrifices were not in vain.

The writer is the LC5 male youth councillor for Rubanda District.

wilfredarinda@gmail.com