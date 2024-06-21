Celebrated Ugandan radio and TV host Karitas Karisimbi is set to return to television with a reality TV Talk Show titled My Story. The show, which will air on Pearl Magic Prime on DStv and GOtv, delves into the lives of individuals who have faced and conquered formidable life challenges, driven by their spirit and resilience.

My Story is the latest endeavor by Multichoice Uganda to offer diverse content for its viewers. The programme is expected to appeal particularly to a family audience segment to provide inspiring and engaging narratives that resonate with many.

My story marks a triumphant return to television for Karitas who had taken a sabbatical from television to concentrate on other aspects of her life.

Rinaldi Jamugisa, the PR and Communications Manager at MultiChoice Uganda, welcomed the new show, emphasizing the importance of offering a variety of content to customers.

“My Story, is a testament to the need for variety in the content we offer to our customers on our local content slate. At MultiChoice, we are very conscious that our audiences span all categories and age groups, which is why it is important for us to provide a wide range of programming for our Ugandan viewers,” Jamugisa stressed.

“In this show, we are proud to collaborate with one of the legends of Ugandan television, Karitas Karisimbi, to anchor our vision of bringing to life the inspiring stories of Ugandans that we don’t get to see every day. I am confident that this show will inspire many Ugandans to reflect on their lives and aspire to achieve great things,” he concludes.

My Story is an emotionally charged talk show that unfolds the captivating narratives of everyday individuals who have faced life’s challenges with unwavering courage and determination. The show’s essence lies in storytelling’s transformative power, giving viewers a window into the shared human experience. Whether guests have triumphed over adversity or become pioneers and mentors, their stories serve as a testament to the strength of the human spirit, resonating deeply with the audience.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to present Ugandans with a place where we celebrate triumphs. My Story offers a platform that is rare on television in this country. There is so much happening behind the scenes in Uganda that deserves celebration. On this show, we are providing a platform for inspiring Ugandans to uplift others,” Karisimbi said.

“I would like to thank Multichoice Uganda for providing us with such a platform through their deliberate efforts to promote local content concepts like My Story. Without their support, many talents would remain on the sidelines, waiting for the next big opportunity. Channels like Pearl Magic Prime and Pearl Magic have given Ugandans a voice. I hope that My Story will amplify this voice even more,” she added.

In each episode of My Story, host Ms. Karitas Karisimbi delves into the lives of individuals who have faced formidable challenges yet have emerged victorious, driven by their unwavering spirit and resilience. Guests recount their journeys through heartfelt conversations, sharing intimate details of their struggles, setbacks, and eventual triumphs.

From overcoming life-threatening illnesses to battling societal injustices, guests on My Story will represent a mosaic of experiences and backgrounds. Viewers will be invited to witness the raw authenticity of each narrative, gaining insight into the human capacity for strength, compassion, and perseverance.

My Story premiers on Pearl Magic Prime on 29th July at 8pm on Pearl Magic Prime, Channel 148 on DStv, and Channel 303 on GOtv. It will air every Saturday at 8:00pm, replacing the timeslot previously held by the Our Perfect Wedding (OPW), another reality TV show. The show widens the scope of local content by Multichoice Uganda to now include an exciting Talk show.

Karisimbi, who holds legendary status among Ugandan television viewers, first rose to fame in the early 2000s as the host of the trailblazing magazine show “Showtime Magazine” on then WBS TV. With over 20 years of experience in broadcasting, she has earned respect as the host of numerous shows on both radio and television over the years.