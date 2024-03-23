On March 21, 2024, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the president of Uganda and commander of the armed forces, reshuffled his forces, which demonstrated his leadership acumen by appointing iconic Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba to the position of Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), deputised by Lt. Gen. Samuel Okiding. It is phenomenal that the two best UPDF commanders of our generation have joined the ranks of their aspirations and sit at the helm of the army and security. The ball is in their court: to shine and level mountains by modernising our army, providing illuminating leadership, and consolidating the enormous achievements of the UPDF, NRA, and NRM under Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

This army reshuffle marks a new phase in the transformation of the UPDF and Uganda. It fulfils the long historical mission of Gen. Museveni and his bush war comrades about how his ten-point programme would make Uganda the prosperous nation it is today. Their achievements are now cemented with the appointment of Gen. Muhoozi as the CDF. President Museveni is known for giving people from the doldrums opportunities to attain the greatest accolades as long as they demonstrate their willingness to serve their country with brilliance. He is known for talent identification; more often, his appointees rise from oblivion to join high tables where decisions are made, for instance, the late Cosmos Adyebo, the late Israel Kibirige Ssebunya, and others. It is this unorthodox creteria that has seen Dr. Ballam Barugahara ateenyi bounce in cabinate as the Minister of State for Gender, Labour, and Social Development (Youth and Children Affairs), which is the same criteria that saw our energetic, hard-working Rt Hon. Nabanja Musafiri become the first female Uganda’s prime minister. When Gen. Museveni and his comrades stood at the steps of Parliament in 1986 and declared a fundamental change, doubters knew it was another short period before turmoil again. It has been four decades; Uganda is moving forward even beyond the current regime, and the current crop of leaders like Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba will take on global caliber. President Museveni is like a giraffe in spotting talent, a trait he shares with other legendary revolutionary leaders like Nelson Mandela, Julius Nyerere, Kwame Nkrumah, Jomo Kenyatta, etc., who focused all their efforts on the need for a strong, innovative, modern army as a guarantee of peace, stability, and development. Gen. Muhoozi is equal to the task, as he can command and give strategic management and direction to any army on the globe, not only in Africa or Uganda. Ugandans must thus embark on hard work, focus on different things, and create wealth to uplift themselves from poverty.

It is believed that Gen. Muhoozi’s zero tolerance for corruption informed the commander-in-chief’s decision to make the current reshuffle in UPDF, and soon we may see more changes in UPDF to weed out bad apples from the army and police forces. With the new army leadership, there will be no corruption, and the welfare of our men and women in uniform will certainly improve. Gen. Muhoozi’s appointment further highlights the importance of having a strong, innovative, modern army as a guarantee of peace, stability, and development. Gen. Muhoozi has been given the baton to continue on his journey, undertaking to secure Uganda now and in the future. “The future is paved in gold.” It is my clarion call to all Ugandans to rise to the occasion and develop Uganda to transformation, greatness, and the Pearl of Africa. We all have a part to play, without any excuse. Congratulations Gen. Muhoozi, Charlotte Kuteesa Muhoozi, Lt. Gen. Samuel Okiding, and your dear wife.

Dr. David Namanya (PhD)