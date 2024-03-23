The Deputy Press Secretary to H.E the President, Mr. Faruk Kirunda has urged Ugandans to ignore the fake news circulating on social media claiming that President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has made a reshuffle of the Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) , Resident City Commissioners (RCCs) and their Deputies.

According to Mr. Kirunda, any reshuffle by the President is communicated through official channels.

“The general public is advised to ignore the fake news circulating of a purported reshuffle of RDCs/RCCs and their Deputies. Any reshuffle by His Excellency the President is communicated through official channels. Please, disregard the fake list intended to excite and cause panic in public,” he posted on his official X account today.