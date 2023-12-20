The birth of General Muhoozi Kainerugaba on April 24, 1974, in Dar es Salaam marked a significant milestone for the youthful revolutionary family of President Yoweri and Janet Museveni. This happened when the couple was still in their youthful age and involved in the revolution struggles. So from the onset, Gen. Muhoozi was destined for leadership, for he was fed on the milk of liberation and the fruits of the vanguards of change. The risky undertakings of his parents dictated the games he would play with his childhood acquaintances for his safety and security because children of freedom fighters are always the target of political opponents, opportunists, or terrorists who can harm them to break the back of the revolutionaries. Gen. Muhoozi’s upbringing was not an ordinary one; he was prepared and trained to be part and parcel of the struggles and a master of his environment from childhood.

Gen. Muhoozi attended his nursery in Tanzania, his primary in Kenya and Sweden, and after the liberation struggle in 1986, he returned to Uganda and completed his primary education at Kampala Parents School. He joined King’s College Budo and St. Mary’s College Kisubi for his secondary education and was later admitted to the Egyptian Military Academy, where he took both the company and battalion commander courses. He attended the United States Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas; the Executive National Security Programme at the South African National Defence College; and the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst. He was later appointed to head the Presidential Protection Unit. In 2001, and was promoted to the rank of major in the UPDF. As a major, he became a brigade commander in the Presidential Guard Brigade. Following his graduation from Fort Leavenworth, he was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel and appointed Commander of the Special Forces Group in the UPDF, and in 2016, he was promoted to the rank of major general before being appointed a Senior Presidential Adviser for Special Operations in 2017. In February 2019, he was promoted from the rank of Major General to Lieutenant General in a military promotions exercise that involved more than 2,000 UPDF men and women.

Unlike many of the president’s children, Gen. Muhoozi exhibits maximum discipline and focus. As far as I know, nothing scandalous has ever been recorded against Gen. Muhoozi from childhood, like most children of presidents or many affluent parents. This is a great sign of a remarkable and extraordinary character and personality. Gen. Muhoozi would have chosen an easy life anywhere in the world and pursued happiness, good amenities, and bliss that the world could offer, like the sons of many African leaders. He amazed me when, during his S.6 vacation, he exhibited interest in revolutions, the military, and Uganda’s stability when he and a few of his friends formed a youth group to advance patriotic and revolutionary ideology among young people. He mobilised his friends to Kasenyi, on the shores of Lake Victoria, for simple military drills and training. Again, at his age, Muhoozi would have chosen an easy life by showing up at any high-class nightclubs, beaches, or in Dubai or Barbados to enjoy great entertainment and life. All these are hallmarks of a responsible young man walking in the footsteps of his parents.

There was once a debate on which way of life, career, or interest the young Muhoozi should pursue. It is said that his uncle’s predisposition (Gen. Caleb Akandwanaho) was for him to venture into the business and investment worlds. However, this never came to pass because his farther had a different agenda, but as usual, Gen. Muhoozi kept his cards to his chest. As indicated above, Gen. Muhoozi has undergone a lot of high-level military training, first as an LDU, before joining the special forces that guard the president. He pursued his military career with a lot of discipline, passion, and hard work. He was then selected to attend the prestigious Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst in the UK and the Command and General Staff College at Leavenworth, Kansas, USA which has birthed many world presidents.

With this training, Muhoozi rose through the military ranks from a 2nd Lieutenant to a five-star general. Since joining forces, the public and media have been awash with arguments that President Museveni is grooming his son to succeed him as Ugandan president. This keeps gaining ground and credence over the years. In my opinion, the critical question here is, ‘Should Gen. Muhoozi be a victim of being his father’s son’? If like any other Ugandan with competencies, ambitions, and vision to serve his country, like his parents who have been part of midwives to deliver a healthy Uganda, should he be denied, ostracised, cajoled from participating, offering himself for leadership, including the presidency of Uganda? I think that Gen. Muhhozi, like any other competent Ugandan, will become Uganda’s president if he wishes. We shall support you Gen. Muhoozi, in pursuit of your dreams, irrespective of your birth. After all, Gen. Muhoozi is a child of the revolution, and the revolution is part of his DNA, like his uncle, the legendary Gen. Saleh, who is said to be his closest mentor. It can at times be heartbreaking and discouraging to follow the smear campaign against a young, committed soldier like Gen. Muhoozi, who chose to be in public service as a man in uniform, which requires life commitment, vigour, and sacrifices. He has been to the jungles of Congo, northern Uganda, to fight Kony, the Rwenzori region, and other rebel and insurgency hotspots. This is not a picnic; it is life-threatening for the first son; he can die or be captured alive for ransom. Hence, Gen. Muhoozi should be hailed for choosing service in the military; now, as a presidential adviser, he can only be wished a great future as an army general, and if God so wishes, as Uganda’s future president.

Dr. Namanya David

Telephone: 0773 712 560, namanyandb@gmail.com