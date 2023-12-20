For starters, the Nordic countries are known around the world for their unique history and culture, which has enabled the continual exchange of ideas with other countries, including the Pearl of Africa (Uganda).

My official working visit to Europe, started with a courtesy call on our beautiful Embassy in the huge & sprawling city of Copenhagen, Denmark, which is a sight to behold. A local Ugandan luncheon was hosted at Ugandan Embassy in my honor and Mr. Bo Finn Poulsen CEO of Bravo Denmark, who narrated the just concluded visit of the spectacular Ugandan touristic destinations. Kalinga Channel was voted the best place by all the 14 Nordic tour operators and journalists.

Nevertheless, Uganda is a unique country endowed with numerous lakes, rivers, mountain gorillas, among others. While at the Embassy in Denmark, I had good deliberations with the H. E. Amb. Margaret Otteskov, Embassy Staff and development partners, on ways to enhance Uganda’s tourism potential.

Annually, we receive 17,000 visitors from Nordic countries, with each spending around $6,000, amounting to $102 million. We must work together to forge a path to market Uganda’s uniqueness to the world.

Then, I switched locations to Warsaw, Poland and then to Malaga, Spain, where I attended and addressed participants at the inaugural Uganda Europe Convention. This, will be an annual & ideal avenue to exchange views & network among Ugandans living & working overseas on matters of common interest. More so, it’ll be on a rotational basis, in order to give participants an opportunity to experience first-hand the development and the business opportunities in the different regions in Uganda.

This initiative, I believe will amplify Uganda’s presence on the global stage. There is a need for increased Ugandan investment in Europe, opening new markets, especially in labour externalisation, in a bid for Ugandan labour force to help cover the gap in Europe. We can engage with willing European partners, and labour pacts.

The most fascinating part was the tour of MAN Energy Solutions in Copenhagen, Denmark, in the company of Deputy Head of Mission, Amb. Simon P.A. Ajiku. Promotion Manager, Lars Tingbjerg, and Warehouse team lead, Eng. Mahboob Somani, walked us through the future of maritime transport.

We had a tour of the warehouse, where we were introduced to the many components, which MAN Energy Solutions uses to assemble massive engine’s used for container ships.

Our visit continued with a tour of the warehouse, where Eng. Mahboob Somani, showed us the different components used in the engines. He explained that from Uganda, we could produce items, including rubber rings, nuts, bolts, and other items which are needed in massive engines. The key components for working with large companies as MAN Energy are quality and consistent delivery. Mahboob also mentioned that wooden beams and boxes are used to pack items in.

The writer is a Senior Presidential Advisor On Diaspora Affairs, Office Of The President