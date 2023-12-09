In the intricate embroidery of societal structures, corruption operates as a malignant force, stealthily infiltrating and gnawing away at the very foundations upon which communities are built.

Its pervasive presence not only distorts the ethical compass of nations but also corrodes the trust essential for a flourishing society. Like parasitic cancer, corruption festers in the shadows, silently eroding the moral, economic, and political landscapes, leaving behind a trail of devastation that undermines progress and justice.

As this insidious phenomenon continues to thrive, its detrimental effects become increasingly pronounced, casting a dark shadow over the prospects of a fair and equitable society.

As the scripture read in Proverbs 22:6 (KJV). Train up a child in the way he should go; and when he is old, he will not depart from it. The high prevalence of corruption in our societies today can be greatly associated with the decline in parenting and the fragmentation of the family unit.

Parents are genuinely so busy that they have left the role of parenting to either the young girls who come to work as maids or the money-makers at the kindergartens and other institutions of learning.

Those who have had a terrible experience with the maids have resorted to rushing their sleepy kids every other morning to the kindergarten or KinderCare in order to beat the time for work. At the end of the day, these kids are picked when they are really tired and they come home to eat and sleep in preparation for tomorrow and the cycle continues.

Some parents even carry work home in the name of “beating the deadline” for effectiveness at the workplace. These ones resort to getting I-pads for their kids so that they are not interrupted during their working-at-home sessions. The kid ends up being moulded by the cartoons they watch, or the young girl who works as a maid…. Who may not know anything about parenting. This greatly affects the family unit to the extent that we can end up having a generation that doesn’t know anything about morality.

The family unit is the first institution where moral values are to be instilled in children. Teaching children moral values helps them to develop a strong sense of right and wrong. It also helps them to be responsible, develop empathy, respect for others and a positive outlook on life.

The corruption problem we are facing today is a result of children who have grown up with no proper moral upbringing.

Corruption can be defined as the abuse of a position of trust for personal gain. It involves compromising or sacrificing the common good for the sake of benefitting one’s self, one’s close friends or relatives.

Corruption reflects the general moral quality of a people, their dominant values and priorities.

It’s a major concern for many different institutions and can lead to various consequences. It can take up different forms…i.e. misappropriation of funds or property, and influence of decisions by bribery.

You rulers make decisions only for a bribe; you priests teach God’s laws only for a price… Micah 3:11(NLT)

Leaders play a big role in setting an example in the communities they lead. Leaders as role models should be ethically upright and transparent.

Do not let anyone think less of you because you’re young. Be an example to all believers in what you say, in the way you live, in your love, your faith and your purity.1Timothy 4:12(NLT)

Some leaders are more likely to engage in corruption when they believe it’s justified, don’t see it as immoral or are prone to self-serving. These lack the knowledge of God so they have no problem in doing what they do. Due to this, marginalized groups like the disabled, orphans, women and people of a low socioeconomic status are affected in a way that there are poor quality services, and infrastructure and some projects meant to develop them may never take off.

All through the scriptures, corruption is a wider concept than our everyday life.

But select from all the people some capable, honest men who fear God and hate bribes. Appoint them as leaders…Exodus 18:21 (NLT) This scripture sets the precedent for the qualities of a leader.

You must not twist justice or show partiality. Never accept a bribe, for bribes blind the eyes of the wise and corrupt the decisions of the Godly. Deuteronomy 16:19 (NLT)

In the case of Judah Iscariot, who received a bribe to betray the Lord Jesus Christ, we see that the guilt in his heart led him to hang himself. Mathew 27:4-5. This is one of the greatest spiritual implications of indulging in bribery.

Many people may not come out openly to share what’s in their hearts but most corrupt officials and leaders are dying of guilt on the inside. And just like in the case of Zacchaeus who had been a corrupt official, when he met Jesus, he was so remorseful that he had to pay back to all he had stolen from. This was the only way for him to get forgiveness and redemption. Luke 19:8

Fighting corruption also involves putting in place measures of anti-corruption awareness, identification and sealing of corruption loopholes and establishment of institutions and processes that promote integrity, transparency and accountability.

Where there’s no accountability, people are demotivated to perform to the best of their capabilities. Leaders therefore need to put in place measures to educate the communities about the importance of transparency in all their dealings on every level.

Corruption, entrenched within the very roots of our society, stands as a dire threat to progress and equality. Its insidious grasp weakens institutions, erodes trust, and stifles the potential for true societal advancement. As citizens, it falls upon us to demand transparency, accountability, and ethical governance. Only through collective action and unwavering commitment to integrity can we hope to excise this parasitic cancer and rebuild a society founded on fairness, justice, and opportunity for all.

Pastor George Mugisha

Senior Pastor at Worem Ministries

Kitintale Gulf