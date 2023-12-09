Bugiri district chairperson, Kasajja Davidson Mulumba has trashed the ongoing rumour that he has fled the district for fear of being arrested in the ongoing operations by State House’s Health Monitoring Unit Operations in the district.

The Unit has been in the district recently where a number of health officers implicated in corruption tendencies have been arrested.

Many of those being investigated are accused of fraudulently being recruited without requisite academic requirements with the district LC V boss accused of influencing their deployment.

According to the unit’s head for Eastern Uganda Mr Mpaata Owagage, Mulumba is accused of sabotaging the work of the unit by protecting the suspects in the ongoing probe.

The unit further asserts that Mulumba influenced the recruitment of staff without the requisite academic documents. The officers are; Isaac Malinga, the Bugiri district health inspector, Emmanuel Butanda, the Bugiri hospital administrator, Charles Kasaga, a nursing officer at Bugiri Hospital and Robert Kitamirike, a laboratory technician at Bugiri General Hospital.

Others are Abraham Aklokin, a records officer in the office of the district health officer, Daniel Wandera, working at the CAO’s health desk and Molly Omoding, a nurse at Muterere health center III.

There have been trending news that the politician has fled the district and sought sanctuary where no one knows as he waits the dust to settle.

In an exclusive interview with this website today, however, Mulumba described such news as false and appealed to the public to treat it with all the contempt it deserves.