In Uganda, where democracy should be a beacon of hope, a troubling story emerges. Elected leaders appear more focused on their own interests than the well-being of the people they represent. As voters see their Members of Parliament (MPs) avoiding their duties in the main parliamentary sessions and enjoying committee meetings and other activities, a clear question arises: Why do Ugandans vote for representatives who often act in ways that seem more about gaining popularity than serving the public?

People in Uganda feel let down. They chose these MPs to speak up for them, but it seems some are more interested in enjoying the perks of being in power than actually dealing with the important problems their communities are facing. What makes it worse is that these MPs are still getting paid and hanging around the parliament building, even though they’re not doing the main job they were elected to do.

One must reflect on the reasons why voters repeatedly cast their ballots for such individuals. Are these parliamentarians adept at manipulating public sentiment, presenting themselves as champions of the people during election campaigns only to pivot towards self-interest once in office? The disconnect between the promises made on the campaign trail and the subsequent behavior in parliament raises concerns about the accountability and transparency of the political process.

People in Uganda have been dealing with bad roads, not having enough to eat, and many other problems. Meanwhile, their elected leaders are off at conferences, living fancy lives, and not really doing what they’re supposed to, making laws and representing the people. This gap between the important folks in politics and the regular people is not just a Uganda problem, but it’s something we really need to think about and fix.

When we look at how other countries do things in their parliaments, we notice big differences. Some places have strong discussions, hardworking lawmakers, and a real dedication to helping the public. But in Uganda, especially among those in the opposition, it seems like they’re not doing as well. The fact that those who talk a lot in the media don’t seem to be doing much important work in the official parliamentary records makes us wonder if they’re really serious about their legislative job.

The recent expulsion of Malema for misconduct, along with the subsequent punishment of a one-month suspension without pay from parliament, underscores the necessity for a thorough revamping of parliamentary ethics and disciplinary procedures. The ability of some MPs to openly disrespect the Speaker of Parliament on social media without facing significant consequences only reinforces a culture of disregard for rules and accountability.

A critical examination of parliamentary practices worldwide underscores the need for reform. In successful democracies, legislators are not only held to high ethical standards but are also expected to prioritize the interests of their constituents. The Ugandan Parliament’s leniency, allowing members to break decorum, destroy property, and even bring in lawyers to defend their misconduct, raises serious questions about the integrity of the institution.

For democracy to thrive in Uganda, it is imperative to address the root causes of the current malaise. First and foremost, voters must demand more from their representatives. The criteria for selecting candidates should extend beyond charismatic speeches and campaign promises. The electorate should scrutinize candidates’ track records, commitment to parliamentary duties, and ability to effect positive change.

Moreover, there is a pressing need for comprehensive parliamentary reforms. The establishment of clearer guidelines for ethical conduct, stricter disciplinary measures, and a commitment to transparency can help restore faith in the institution. Lessons can be drawn from successful democracies where parliamentary committees play a crucial role in shaping legislation and holding the executive accountable. These committees should not be mere forums for political posturing but should actively contribute to the development and scrutiny of legislation.

Furthermore, a renewed emphasis on civic education is paramount. Citizens must be empowered with the knowledge and tools to hold their representatives accountable. This involves not only understanding the functions of parliament but also recognizing the red flags of populist rhetoric and performative politics.

International partnerships and collaborations can also contribute to the revitalization of Uganda’s parliamentary system. Drawing on the experiences of successful democracies, Ugandan lawmakers can engage in exchange programs, fostering a culture of responsibility, transparency, and effective governance and maybe they can learn from the other parliaments, I for one I think that these trips they have should be for benchmarking on parliamentary procedure and behavior, not just going out for holidays in pretense of representing the country.

Uganda’s Parliament needs a serious look at what’s important and a promise to make things better. Even though the problems are big, they can be fixed. With people who know what’s going on and care about it, along with important changes to how things work, Uganda can make sure its lawmakers really speak for the people. It’s time to make a change, and it starts with everyone asking for better leadership and more responsible government.

When there are issues that need to be resolved peacefully, they should be. If the opposition needs a response from the government, they shouldn’t rush things because responses require clear facts and solutions. There’s no need to panic; the government has always been ready to respond and fix these problems. The challenge lies in working with individuals who are unwilling to cooperate.