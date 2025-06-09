As Uganda celebrates Heroes Day, Eng. Jonard Asiimwe a respected energy sector expert and National Resistance Movement (NRM) Chairman for Hoima City has shared a powerful message of purpose, patriotism, and progress.

In his statement, Eng. Asiimwe called on Ugandans to remember that today’s heroes are not only found in history books. “In this generation, heroes are those who solve problems, who educate the youth, who lead with vision, and who bring ideas to life,” he said.

Eng. Asiimwe is no stranger to service. With more than 10 years of technical experience in Uganda’s oil, gas, and infrastructure sectors, he has played a major role in projects such as the Tilenga Quarry, Kabaale International Airport, and key environmental assessments nationwide. Currently pursuing a PhD in Oil and Gas Stakeholder Engagement, he brings both academic depth and practical leadership to the table.

Now vying for the role of NRM Vice Chairperson for Western Uganda on the Central Executive Committee (CEC), Asiimwe says his leadership will focus on four main pillars, party discipline, scientific resource management, mindset transformation, and grassroots revitalization.

“This Heroes Day is a reminder that Uganda needs technical minds in leadership,” he said. “We are entering a new economic phase, and we need leaders who understand the economy, energy, and people.”

Beyond politics, Asiimwe also champions youth empowerment through his foundation, the Jonard Development Foundation, and his company, Jonard Conglomerate Investments Ltd. His work in skilling young people and promoting value addition has made him a respected figure in both business and public service.

He believes in a leadership style that combines ideological clarity with technical expertise. “We must protect the legacy of the Movement by deepening our roots and strengthening our systems,” he added. “Our heroes gave us freedom; it is now our job to create opportunity.”

Eng. Asiimwe is also a familiar face on national TV, often appearing on NTV, UBC, NBS, and Bukedde to speak on extractives, industrialization, and national development.

As Uganda looks to the future, voices like his are shaping a new kind of hero one who builds, who leads with knowledge, and who uplifts others. This Heroes Day, Eng. Jonard Asiimwe reminds us that the future belongs to those who combine patriotism with professional excellence.