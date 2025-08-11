Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the tragic drowning of a student at Seeta High School’s Mbalala campus in Mukono district. Police are currently reviewing closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage to determine the exact sequence of events that led to the incident, which occurred on August 4, 2025.

Police spokesperson Rusoke Kituuma provided details during the joint security weekly briefing held on August 11 at the Police headquarters in Naguru. He identified the deceased as Kevin Samba, a student who, unfortunately, drowned while using the school’s swimming pool.

“Our officers promptly visited the scene, retrieved, and carefully examined the CCTV recordings to piece together the true circumstances surrounding the drowning,” Kituuma said. “This footage is critical in clarifying the facts and preventing misinformation or speculation from clouding the investigation.”

In connection with the incident, the police have arrested the swimming pool caretaker, whose role included ensuring the safety of all pool users and maintaining the facility. The caretaker has been charged and remains in custody as the case is referred to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for further instructions on prosecution.

Kituuma emphasized the responsibility of schools, hotels, and recreational centers with swimming pools to prioritize safety. He urged these institutions to install reliable CCTV surveillance, employ trained and qualified lifeguards, and implement strict safety protocols to protect swimmers and prevent future tragedies.

“This unfortunate incident highlights the importance of having proper monitoring systems in place. CCTV footage was indispensable in this investigation, as it provides an objective account of events and helps ensure accountability,” he remarked.

Police continue to work closely with school authorities and relevant stakeholders as they pursue a full understanding of the circumstances that led to Kevin Samba’s death. Their ongoing investigation aims to deliver justice and to promote improved safety standards in all public and private swimming facilities across the country.

The community and school officials have been called upon to raise awareness about swimming pool safety and to ensure that children and users are protected through appropriate supervision and emergency preparedness measures.

This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with swimming activities and the critical need for vigilance, proper training, and adequate safety infrastructure to safeguard lives.