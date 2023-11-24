By Aggrey Nshekanabo

In a spellbinding display of a typical English white wedding opulence that was preceded by tradition, the weekend of November 18th, 2023, witnessed Busoga Kingdom inscribing a new narrative of cultural tourism when Kyabazinga, Isebantu William Gabula Nadiope, he clasped the hand of his captivating bride, Inhebantu Jovia Mutesi.

This was no ordinary wedding; it was a revival of time-honored traditions, offering a rare glimpse into the resplendent cultural mosaic of Busoga. The echoes of such grandeur had not resonated through the kingdom since 1956 when the then Kyabazinga, Henry Wako Muloki embarked on a matrimonial journey with Inhebantu Alice Kintu.

Beneath the sacred arches of Bugembe’s Anglican Church, the ceremony unfolded with an air of grace, presided over by the Archbishop, Rt. Rev. Stephen Kazimba Mugalu. The wedding was graced by a constellation of cultural dignitaries, with the Queens of Buganda, the ever radiant Nabaggerekka Sylvia Nagginda, standing as witnesses to the sacred union. The esteemed queen Bunyoro Omugo Margaret Adyeeri Karunga was present and so was Best Kemigisa, Nyin’Omukama wa Tooro (the Queen Mother of King Oyo of Tooro).

The political elite of Uganda cast their presence too, with the Vice President, Her Excellency Jessica Alupo, and the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, adding an additional layer of prestige. The former Vice President of Uganda Dr. Specioza Kazibwe and the former Speaker, Hon. Rebecca Kadaga, graced the occasion not merely as political figures but as esteemed subjects of the Kingdom of Busoga. This convergence of royalty, culture, and politics painted a vibrant unity of state and culture, etching an indelible mark on the timeless tapestry of Busoga Kingdom.

The wedding of the King of Busoga comes after over 25 years when Uganda witnessed another historical wedding when the Kabaka of Buganda, His Highness Ronald Muwenda Mutebi wedded his official wife, the Nabaggereka, Sylvia Naginda Luswata. Therefore, it is forgivable as to why the country was expectant of this wedding and, it was unstoppable. As a people polarised by politics and an economy that is witnessing continuous hiccups, it was a much-needed break. For the record, no event had ever jammed the 80km Jinja Kampala stretch in the most recent past. Nearly, all high-end hotels and lodges in Jinja were filled up and; every major town in Uganda needs such once in a while. It is a good idea therefore, that Kampala based individuals and families take their weddings to their home towns. It is one way of showcasing our traditional foods, engage local service providers and also, share some of the money by booking into the hotels found in those towns. I remember an incident where I had visiting clients and, on a Saturday, instead of lying in at the lodge, I called one of the organisers of a wedding in Bunyaruguru, my home, if I could come over with my Mzungu clients. The clients were very excited and we had to shop for traditional wear (gomesi, omwenda and ekitambi). I can confirm that this wedding was the highlight of their travel to Uganda but also, the MC could not stop mentioning that the marriage ought to last, since it was the first in the history of the village to be witnessed by tourists. It is my hope and wish that travel agencies will include such events on their itineraries. They could even be paid for. I am sure, some tourists would be excited to get involved in some of these cultural events. In Europe and the USA, weddings are very closed affairs. A wedding of 100 people is seen as so big. Yet, in Uganda, a wedding of 200 people is seen as very average and modest. That of 100 people is seen as very mean. I would be excited to showcase, the kuhingira in Nkore and Kigezi, kwanjula in Buganda. These are simple but excellent products that have a huge economic dividend.

The wedding of the King of Busoga, evoked memories of Uganda’s last historic union, nearly a quarter century ago, when the Kabaka of Buganda, His Highness Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, wedded his official wife, the Nabaggereka, Sylvia Naginda Luswata. The anticipation for this event was palpable and unstoppable. In a nation marked by political polarisation and economic challenges, the wedding emerged as a much-needed respite.

Remarkably, the festivities left an indelible mark on Jinja town. High-end hotels and lodges in Jinja reached full capacity, turning the town into a vibrant hub of jubilation. This phenomenon, rarely witnessed, prompts reflection on the idea of holding weddings in hometowns, a practice that not only showcases traditional foods but also engages local service providers, injecting a welcome economic boost into these communities.

Reflecting on a personal experience, I recall a Saturday when, instead of resting at the lodge, I took visiting clients to a wedding in Bunyaruguru, my village. The excitement was palpable as we shopped for traditional attire (gomesi, omwenda, and ekitambi). The wedding became the highlight of my clients’ visit to Uganda, with the MC emphasizing its historic nature as the first witnessed by tourists in the village, adding a unique layer to their travel experience.

I hope travel agencies will incorporate such cultural events into their itineraries, potentially even monetizing these experiences. Many tourists, would relish the opportunity to participate in these authentic cultural celebrations. A juxtaposition with Western wedding norms highlights the unique grandeur of Ugandan ceremonies, where a gathering of 200 is considered average and modest, and 100 is deemed rather minimal.

Showcasing the kuhingira in Nkore and Kigezi or the kwanjula in Buganda spark excitement, as these seemingly simple yet culturally rich events possess untapped economic potential. As Uganda opens its arms to the world, these celebrations could become valuable additions to the nation’s tourism repertoire, offering both cultural immersion and economic dividends.

Aggrey is a travel writer based in Kampala and works with Naalya Motel & Kyambura Safaris Ltd

aggrey@kyamburasafaris.com +256 775 414 596