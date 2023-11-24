In the burgeoning landscape of Uganda’s start-up ecosystem, a vital component has emerged as the linchpin for sustained growth and resilience: cybersecurity management.

As experts converged during the Uganda Innovation Week day two to evaluate the pivotal role of secure digital frameworks in fostering entrepreneurial success, the spotlight intensified on the imperative of robust cybersecurity measures.

In a landscape where innovation and technological advancements propel new ventures, the discourse now revolves around the critical necessity of safeguarding these enterprises against the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats. With Uganda’s start-up culture maturing, experts are heralding cybersecurity management as an indispensable pillar crucial for the longevity and viability of these budding enterprises

As start-ups continue to flourish and expand their digital footprint in Uganda, Emmanuel Chagara from Milimo Cybersecurity emphasized the significance of fortifying their operations against cyber threats.

According to him, the discourse around cybersecurity transcends mere technological concerns, encompassing the very foundation upon which these businesses operate and thrive. The insights provided by industry leaders emphasize that effective cybersecurity measures are not just a safeguard against potential breaches; they are a strategic imperative in nurturing investor trust, ensuring data integrity, and fostering sustained growth within the start-up ecosystem.

“By design, you are already a data controller because you are enhancing data from your client because you are probably processing over 1000, these members are already a responsibility to you and could potentially put you in a difficult state if you get hacked,” he said.

Chagara also warned innovators about the emerging new technologies which pose a new threat. “We must be mindful of the emerging technologies. Let’s be mindful of the technologies we integrate one of the biggest disruptions we see today is cloud computing where are you hosting your infrastructure? How secure is your cloud service? What are the reviews? Even in the office, are you using the basics like genuine antivirus? You have to think about your solution at a global level, you can not be using a cracked application for a product that is to compete at the global level.”

As start-ups tussle to build resilient solutions to compete in the global market basics like cyber security must be a genuine pillar that every company must not ignore. Innovators must also embrace secure coding practices and avoid downing codes from the library.

“For start-ups, innovators and builders of technologies let’s make sure that we build in a secure environment if we are to build resilient infrastructures for our companies,” he said.

Micheal Newman from the National Information and Technology Authority – Uganda (NITA-U) warned the innovators that security starts with them and as users they must be very careful about how they handle their information because it can be misused by bad people.

According to Mr Newman, the evolution of cyber threats has prompted a proactive approach among start-up founders and stakeholders. Therefore, understanding the risks posed by cyber vulnerabilities, experts advocated for a comprehensive integration of cybersecurity protocols into the core fabric of these emerging enterprises.

This proactive stance, they argue, is fundamental in safeguarding not only the assets and proprietary information of these ventures but also the overall stability and reputation of Uganda’s burgeoning start-up ecosystem.

The insights provided by industry leaders and experts paint a compelling picture of a proactive and vigilant approach toward cybersecurity. This approach transcends the realm of technological solutions; it embodies a strategic mindset ingrained in the very foundation of start-up operations. By prioritizing robust cybersecurity measures, these ventures not only shield themselves from potential vulnerabilities but also cultivate a culture of trust, resilience, and long-term viability.

As Uganda’s start-up ecosystem continues to evolve, the significance of cybersecurity management remains non-negotiable. It’s not merely a shield against potential cyber threats; it’s a fundamental enabler, a bedrock upon which the future growth, innovation, and credibility of these enterprises are built. Embracing and embedding robust cybersecurity practices will undoubtedly pave the way for a more secure, resilient, and prosperous future for the start-up landscape in Uganda.