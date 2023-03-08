This year, the International Women’s Day is being observed with the theme – #Embrace Equity. “Equity is not just a nice-to-have, it is a must-have. A focus on gender equity needs to be part of every society’s DNA.The day brings attention to the women’s rights, gender equality issues,women achievements in various fields etc.

Under UN Women it is “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”. This theme is aligned with the priority theme for the 67th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW-67), “Innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls”.

It is critical to understand the difference between equity and equality. The IWD 2023 campaign theme drives worldwide understanding why Equal opportunities aren’t enough!”. All the incredible women in the world must shine, not just today but every single day in thier life’s journey

My dear strong, intelligent, kind, understanding, determined, powerful, beautiful women we are magnificent human beings. Please know the world appreciates who we are and what we do on a daily basis to make this world a better place for everyone. The world values us

My fellow women of Hoima District in particular, Uganda and the world at large, i implore you to love yourself and the world around you. Recognize the goodness in you and in other souls, speak your truth. Challenge yourself to leave all your comfort zones, take the road less traveled, and set ambitious goals.

Dream big, follow your own purpose and your true calling. Rediscover and reinvent yourself.Remember that life quite literally starts with you.Together we will keep changing this world for the very best

Every home, every heart, every feeling, and every moment of happiness is incomplete without you, only you can complete this world. Happy Women’s Day! Let’s take time to appreciate the driving forces of the world-the women, without them our existence is impossible

The Author is the Woman Member of Parliament Hoima District