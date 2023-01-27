Happy anniversary Comrades , today Thursday 26th January,2023 , we are celebrating the 37th anniversary of our National Liberation day , a landmark occasion in the political history of our Country. The theme is OUR RESOLUTE EFFORT TO TRANSFORM UGANDA IS A PROMISE WE SHALL FULFILL.

This reiterates the NRMs commitment and determination to ensure social economic advancement of all Ugandans.

Let us use this opportunity to reflect upon where we have been , where we are , where we have to go , how and when we are to get there.

It is equally important to understand how we have reached where we are now and refrain from taking things for granted . From years of turbulence and turmoil, Uganda is undeniably a far much better Country , and has progressed steadily , giving hope and promise to the Wanainchi .

If you forget your past, you will not understand your present and this will definitely be a blockade to the future. The theme takes us back , 37 years ago at the steps in front of the Parliament, where our revolutionary Leader , General Yoweri Kaguta Tibuhaburwa Museveni , the President of Uganda, made his infamous speech and said that , ” what is happening today is not a mere change of guard , but a fundamental change in the in the political history of our Country ” I to cause more understanding by further reflecting to his book : SOWING THE MUSTARD SEED , ” The struggle for freedom and Democracy in Uganda” he said that , ” The NRA/M fought a protracted people’s war for a just cause for democratic rights and human dignity of the people which had been trampled upon .

Our political line is progressive because it is opposed to the perpetuation of the economic backwardness of the African Continent.

The two statements underscore the NRM s unwavering determination and firm resolve to deliver the fundamental change as promised, to the people of Uganda.

This is therefore the background and justification for the theme of today’s celebrations. This day marked the beginning of the transformational journey of our yellow bus at a steady pace and a clear destination, moving in a progressive spirit .

The NRM organization has been able to deliver because it developed a completely new way of managing society plus its conviction that, developing the country is a shared responsibility of all the Wanainchi and requires the full participation of every body.

This is clearly evidenced by its policies and Programs such as , decentralization , bonna bagaggawale,bonna bassome , Emyooga , PDM and a host of other interventions. How the NRM has been able to achieve so much in such a short time and why the previous regimes is the reason for our subject matter above.

The NRM is a clear headed organization, with clear objectives, purposeful and Intentional in all activities. The NRM has established , clear , Ideological , political and organizational priorities , with core values and purpose as the focus around which all the activities of the organization revolve, with recognition of the grassroots as the foundation for all our programs.

The organization is driven by two fundamental commitments of self-denial and self-sacrifice. When we champion these realities we give the organization the quality of character that will always be respected, plus the impact of invincibility . The NRM has a vision, mission and character that should be understood by all members in order to overcome challenges related their realization and actualization.

There is therefore the need for all leaders , Cadres and members of the organization to appreciate that we are in a very dynamic and vibrant political environment and as such humps and obstacles are inevitable , resulting in conflict among the fraternity .

These can only be overcome with absolute clarity and revolutionary discipline. We have to ensure a firm and sustainable grassroots base for the organization to effectively deliver all its programs as promised to the people . Political and organizational discipline are still a challenge and a threat to our theme , but we have to over come this to avoid perishing like the previous regimes .

The future of our organization lies in the realisation and actualization of the vision and mission which we have to embrace wholeheartedly and without reservation to be in position to deliver our resolute effort to the people. The secret behind the organisations success since the FRONASA days has always been strict adherence to organisational discipline and methods of work.

This will be the subject of our next article , and in the interest of securing our future we should read and study them with seriousness. I wish you all a good night. Alluta Continua!.

The writer is , Lubega Sserugga, Administrative Secretary, NRM Mukono District. 0785901171